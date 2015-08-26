Preview: Brewers at Indians

Cleveland right-hander Carlos Carrasco was scratched from Wednesday’s start and will be replaced by rookie Cody Anderson when the Indians host the Brewers in the finale of a two-game set. Carrasco underwent an MRI exam on Tuesday due to shoulder soreness and manager Terry Francona said there were signs of bursitis - inflammation in the joints.

No structural damage was discovered in the MRI and there is still a possibility Carrasco will end up on the disabled list. “Depending on what happens, if they give him a cortisone shot we would most likely DL him because of the days off and we could backdate it,” Francona told reporters. “If not, we could just move him back a couple days.” The top of the Indians lineup was 9-for-12 with seven runs scored and nine RBIs in Tuesday’s 11-6 series-opening victory - leadoff hitter Jason Kipnis was 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs, shortstop Francisco Lindor was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and left fielder Michael Brantley was 3-for-4 with two homers and four RBIs. Milwaukee has allowed 26 runs and 33 hits while losing its last three games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (10-9, 3.60 ERA) vs. Indians RH Cody Anderson (2-3, 4.31)

Nelson has won four consecutive decisions and is 7-1 over his last 11 starts. He has allowed two or fewer earned runs in six of his past eight outings and gave up two runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings while defeating Washington in his last outing. Nelson has given up five or fewer hits in five of his last six starts.

Anderson (oblique) was scratched from his Monday rehab start at Single-A Lake County in case Carrasco proved to be unavailable. He last pitched for the Indians on Aug. 7, when he was roughed up for six runs in 2 2/3 innings and suffered the injury. Anderson received a no-decision against the Brewers on July 22 when he was touched up for four runs and 10 hits in 2 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers C Jonathan Lucroy was 3-for-4 with two homers, a double and three RBIs in the opener and has gone deep three times in the past two games.

2. Kipnis (.324) and Brantley (.320) are the top two hitters in the American League.

3. Milwaukee 1B Adam Lind is 1-for-11 over the past three games.

PREDICTION: Brewers 5, Indians 4