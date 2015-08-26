Brantley homers twice as Indians beat Brewers

CLEVELAND -- In many games this year, the Cleveland Indians’ offense struggled. Tuesday was not one of those contests.

Michael Brantley had three hits, including two home runs, and Jason Kipnis and Francisco Lindor added three hits each as the Indians, despite giving up four home runs, beat the Milwaukee Brewers 11-6 Tuesday night at Progressive Field.

Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy belted two home runs, and Milwaukee scored all its runs on long balls.

Right-hander Josh Tomlin (2-1) pitched six innings in his third start since coming off the disabled list, but it was the Cleveland offense that did most of the work.

The Indians had 13 hits, the eighth consecutive home game in which they had 10 or more hits. It is the first time Cleveland collected 10 or more hits in eight consecutive home games since June 1999.

“A lot of good things happened for us offensively,” Indians manager Terry Francona said.

Brantley added, “The guys at the top of our lineup are creating havoc and creating a lot of opportunities for us to score. Hitting is contagious. Hopefully we can keep this going.”

Milwaukee right-hander Wily Peralta (4-8) gave up four runs, two earned, on six hits in 2 2/3 innings.

“His velocity was down tonight, which is concerning,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “There’s nothing wrong with him physically, but we’ve got to try to figure out what’s going on.”

Kipnis, the Indians’ designated hitter, had two doubles, a single, three runs and two RBIs, all in the first five innings. Brantley, the left fielder, had a pair of two-run home runs and scored three times. Rookie shortstop Lindor had three RBIs as he raised his batting average to .306.

“Lindor looks like he’s gaining confidence by the day,” Francona said.

Tomlin only gave up four runs on five hits, three of which were home runs. He struck out seven and did not walk a batter.

“He was around the zone all night,” Francona said. “He knows how to pitch. You’ve got to beat him because he’s not going to beat himself. He’s not going to walk anyone.”

The last homer allowed by Tomlin was from Brewers designated hitter Ryan Braun, who belted a two-run shot, his 23rd, in the sixth inning. That cut Cleveland’s lead to 9-4.

Lucroy’s second home run of the night was a two-run shot off right-hander Ryan Webb in the eighth inning to make it 9-6.

Lucroy, who last year hit .301 with 13 home runs and 69 RBIs, is batting .248 with seven homers and 32 RBIs.

“He’s driving the ball and is on the attack more now, which is good to see,” Counsell said. “This is the kind of game we knew we’d see out of him eventually.”

Brantley’s second two-run homer came in the bottom of the eighth, off left-hander Will Smith, and provided the game’s final runs.

Milwaukee got solo home runs from Lucroy in the first inning and right fielder Domingo Santana in the second.

Santana’s blast briefly tied the game at 2-2, but the Indians scored twice in the bottom of the second. Two Milwaukee errors led to an RBI double by Kipnis and an RBI single by Lindor.

“He’s learning on the fly, has a great head on his shoulders and is willing to learn,” Brantley said of Lindor.

The Indians added on in the fourth inning against right-hander Kyle Lohse, who relieved Peralta. Kipnis drew a leadoff walk, and he rode home on a towering home run in the right field seats by Brantley, his 10th of the year, as Cleveland took a 6-2 lead.

In the fifth inning, the Indians scored three more. Center fielder Abraham Almonte tripled and scored on a single by Kipnis. Lindor followed with a two-run double into the right field corner to make it 9-2.

NOTES: Cleveland RHP Carlos Carrasco was scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday because of soreness in his right shoulder. He is expected to be placed on the disabled list. RHP Cody Anderson (oblique) likely will be activated from the DL to start in place of Carrasco. ... Indians RHP Corey Kluber has pitched 103 hitless innings this season, 10 more than any other pitcher in the majors. Washington RHP Max Scherzer is second with 93. ... Brewers RHP Francisco Rodriguez converted all 30 of his save opportunities this season and 35 in a row going back to last season. That is the longest active streak in the majors.