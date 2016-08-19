Preview: Brewers at Mariners

The Seattle Mariners continue their quest for a postseason berth when they kick off a six-game homestand Friday with the opener of a three-game interleague series against the Milwaukee Brewers. Seattle dropped a 6-4 decision to the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday to conclude a 4-3 road trip and fall three games behind Baltimore and Boston, who occupy the wild-card spots in the American League with identical 67-53 records.

The Mariners scored all their runs Thursday on homers, as Robinson Cano and Nelson Cruz belted solo shots while Mike Zunino hit a two-run blast. Cano is hitting .440 (40-for-91) when connecting on first pitches with 10 home runs and 27 RBIs, leading the major leagues in hits and RBIs in that category while tying Baltimore's Chris Davis for first in homers. Milwaukee, which is 0-4 on its seven-game road trip and has lost six of seven overall, will buck a trend and start a left-hander for the first time in nearly three years. Brent Suter will be recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs to make his major league debut and become the first southpaw to start a game for the Brewers since Tom Gorzelanny faced Pittsburgh on Aug. 28, 2013 — a span of 474 contests.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers LH Brent Suter (NR) vs. Mariners LH Wade LeBlanc (2-0, 4.68 ERA)

Suter has posted a 6-6 record and 3.50 ERA while notching a pair of saves in 26 games (15 starts) with Colorado Springs. The 26-year-old native of Chicago made six starts for the Sky Sox last season, going 3-1 with a 3.31 ERA, while also registering a 5-3 record and .1.95 ERA in 20 games (11 starts) with Double-A Biloxi. Selected in the 31st round of the 2012 draft, Suter was pounded for eight runs — seven earned — and 12 hits over five innings on Saturday in his last start for Colorado Springs.

LeBlanc will be making his fourth consecutive start and eighth overall this season after recording the victory in his last outing. The 32-year-old from Louisiana allowed three runs and five hits over six innings at Oakland on Sunday while registering a season-high seven strikeouts. LeBlanc owns a 2-1 record and 5.19 ERA in five career games (three starts) against Milwaukee.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cano's 27 home runs are his most in his three years with the Mariners and put him three away from the second 30-homer season of his career (33 in 2012 with the New York Yankees).

2. The Brewers have lost 24 of their last 32 away from home and own a major league-low 19 wins on the road.

3. Milwaukee is 121-115 all-time against Seattle and has won two of three in each of the last three series versus the Mariners.

PREDICTION: Mariners 6, Brewers 2