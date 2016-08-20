Preview: Brewers at Mariners

The Seattle Mariners resume their quest for a playoff spot when they host the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday for the finale of their three-game interleague series. Seattle withstood a late comeback attempt Saturday for a 7-6 triumph, which pulled the club within two games of Baltimore for the second wild card in the American League.

Robinson Cano has recorded a hit in four straight contests and six of his last seven while hitting a home run in each of his last two games. Milwaukee's struggles away from home continued Friday as it fell to 0-5 on its seven-game road trip with its seventh loss in eight overall contests. The Brewers appear to have rediscovered their offense, however, as they have scored six runs in each of their last two setbacks after totaling two in their previous three defeats. Chris Carter halted a seven-game drought in the series opener with his 28th home run, as he closes in on the second 30-homer season of his career.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Wily Peralta (5-8, 6.00 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (7-4, 3.34)

Peralta is coming off his second straight strong start since returning from the minor leagues, a victory over Cincinnati on Sunday in which he allowed just one run and four hits over six innings. The 27-year-old Dominican, who went 1-3 with a 6.31 ERA in 10 turns with Triple-A Colorado Springs, gave up only two runs and four hits in six frames versus Atlanta on Aug. 9 in his return to Milwaukee but suffered a hard-luck loss. Peralta lost his only career start against the Mariners despite yielding two runs and four hits over eight innings Aug. 11, 2013, in Seattle.

Hernandez improved to 3-0 in six starts following a stint on the disabled list — as well as in his last five outings on the road — when he limited the Los Angeles Angels to two runs and four hits in 6 2/3 innings Monday. The 30-year-old Venezuelan ace walked four for the second straight outing, however, and has issued a total of 16 free passes over his last four turns. Hernandez outdueled Peralta in the 2013 contest, scattering four hits over eight scoreless innings in his lone career start versus Milwaukee.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cano needs two doubles to reach 30 for the 12th consecutive season.

2. Seattle recalled INF/OF Stefen Romero from Triple-A Tacoma and activated RHP Steve Cishek from the 15-day disabled list while optioning 1B Dae-Ho Lee and RHP Joe Wieland to Tacoma.

3. Milwaukee purchased the contract of LHP Brent Suter from Triple-A Colorado Springs and optioned RHP Damien Magnifico to the same club while activating Domingo Santana from the 15-day disabled list and designating fellow OF Ramon Flores for assignment.

PREDICTION: Mariners 8, Brewers 2