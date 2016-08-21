Preview: Brewers at Mariners

The Seattle Mariners continue their surge toward a postseason position Sunday as they attempt to complete a sweep of their three-game interleague series with the visiting Milwaukee Brewers. Seattle, which has won eight straight at home, edged Milwaukee 7-6 in the opener before rolling to an 8-2 triumph Saturday and climbing within one game of Baltimore for the second wild-card spot in the American League.

Mike Zunino has been swinging a hot bat for the Mariners, going 7-for-19 during his five-game hitting streak while recording two homers and five RBIs over his last two contests. Robinson Cano also is riding a five-game hitting streak but had his run of contests with a home run halted at two Saturday. Milwaukee is looking to avoid being blanked on its seven-game road trip as it has lost the first six games of the trek and eight of nine overall. The Brewers have struggled to score during most of the road trip, producing six runs on both Thursday and Friday but a total of four in the other four setbacks.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Matt Garza (4-5, 4.87 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Ariel Miranda (1-0, 5.79)

Garza had his three-start winning streak snapped Tuesday by the Cubs in Chicago, where he allowed three runs on five hits and three walks over five innings against his former team. The 32-year-old Californian gave up fewer than three earned runs in each outing during his winning streak but has issued three walks in three straight turns. Garza has made seven career starts against Seattle, going 3-1 with a 5.12 ERA.

Miranda will be making his second straight start and third overall since being acquired from Baltimore. The 27-year-old Cuban escaped a road outing against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday with a no-decision after yielding three runs on three hits and four walks over five innings. Miranda notched his first career victory Aug. 9 versus Detroit despite giving up a run and two hits in one frame of relief.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Mariners are 10 games over .500 thanks to a 30-19 mark since June 24.

2. Milwaukee 3B Jonathan Villar is 4-for-8 in the series thanks to back-to-back two-hit efforts.

3. Cano recorded his 29th double of the campaign Saturday, leaving him one shy of his 12th consecutive season with 30 or more.

PREDICTION: Brewers 6, Mariners 3