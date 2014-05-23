Preview: Brewers at Marlins

Whether it is home cooking or the warm South Beach breeze, the Miami Marlins just play better at home. The Marlins open a three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday looking to become the first team to reach 20 victories at home, after Christian Yelich’s walk-off single Thursday gave Miami a 4-3 victory over Philadelphia and a 19-6 home record. The Brewers have dropped five of their past six games after blowing a three-run lead Thursday in Atlanta, seeing their National League Central lead cut to 1½ games, the slimmest margin since April 17.

Milwaukee catcher Jonathan Lucroy may not want to leave Atlanta after going 8-for-14 in the four-game series. As rough as the past six games have been for the Brewers, the biggest concern is right fielder Ryan Braun leaving Thursday’s game with tightness in his side. The Marlins are two games above .500 and just two games behind the Braves in the NL East, and have their best record ever at home after 25 games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Marco Estrada (3-2, 3.64 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Tom Koehler (4-3, 2.25)

Estrada’s biggest issue has been keeping opposing hitters in the ballpark, surrendering a National League-high 12 homers – nine in his past five starts. He gave up two long balls in Sunday’s loss to the Cubs, allowing four runs on seven hits in five innings of a 3-2 defeat. Estrada is 0-2 lifetime against the Marlins with a 7.85 ERA.

Koehler has been fantastic in May, not allowing a run in three of his four outings en route to compiling a 1.40 ERA while holding opponents to a .169 batting average. He beat the Giants in San Francisco on Saturday, giving up four hits with seven strikeouts in seven shutout innings. Koehler has one career appearance against Milwaukee, allowing three runs on four hits in a two-inning relief stint.

WALK-OFFS

1. Miami RF Giancarlo Stanton has 33 RBIs at home, tops in the majors; CF Marcell Ozuna is second with 26.

2. Milwaukee CF Carlos Gomez did not play Thursday but manager Ron Roenicke told reporters he wanted to give Gomez – who missed five games last week with back tightness and a stomach virus – a day of rest.

3. The Brewers are 8-12 in May after going 20-8 in April.

PREDICTION: Marlins 3, Brewers 1