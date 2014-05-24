Preview: Brewers at Marlins

The Milwaukee Brewers are beginning to warm up again on offense after a mini-slump, posting 19 runs in the last three games – nine in the series opener against the Miami Marlins. Carlos Gomez and the Brewers look to stay hot when they visit Miami on Saturday afternoon for the second of a three-game series. Gomez has seven hits in 10 at-bats with four RBIs in his last two outings and Milwaukee could get All Star Ryan Braun back after he missed Friday’s game with right oblique soreness.

The Brewers have won two of three after dropping four in a row in which they produced only five runs. The Marlins lost for only the seventh time in 26 home games Friday, but Giancarlo Stanton and Garrett Jones each homered twice to continue their hot streaks. Jones is 8-for-12 with six RBIs over the first four games of the homestand and Stanton leads the majors with 47 RBIs.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET; FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Wily Peralta (4-3, 2.18 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Jacob Turner (0-2, 6.59)

Peralta managed only one victory in his last five starts, but has not allowed more than three runs in any of them and went at least seven innings in three. The Dominican Republic native began the season 3-0 in his first four turns, giving up only six earned runs in 24 2/3 innings. Derek Dietrich has a homer in four at-bats against Peralta, who is 1-0 in three outings versus Miami with a 2.70 ERA.

Turner has made four starts since returning from a shoulder injury that caused him to miss about a month and yielded 16 runs (15 earned) in 21 1/3 innings. The 23-year-old is 5-5 with a 5.00 ERA at home and 0-11 with a 4.09 ERA in 18 starts on the road in his career. Jean Segura is 3-for-6 and Carlos Gomez has homered against Turner, who is 0-1 in two starts versus Milwaukee.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee RHP Francisco Rodriguez leads the majors with 17 saves and has 321 in his career – tied with Jose Mesa for 15th all time.

2. Miami CF Marcell Ozuna has collected eight RBIs in his last four games to tie 3B Casey McGehee for second on the club with 30 overall.

3. The Brewers are 17-5 against the Marlins since the start of the 2011 season, including 5-1 in 2013.

PREDICTION: Marlins 4, Brewers 2