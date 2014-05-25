Preview: Brewers at Marlins

The Miami Marlins have recovered from the shock of losing ace pitcher Jose Fernandez to a season-ending injury and don’t look ready to fade out of the National League East race just yet. The Marlins try for their second straight series victory when they host the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. Miami, second in the East, is 6-4 in its last 10 games while the Brewers own the second-best record in the NL (29-21) despite dropping six of their last eight - including a 2-1 defeat Saturday.

The Marlins have doubled their win total (26) after 50 games from last season (13) and boast three players with at least 30 RBIs, paced by major league leader Giancarlo Stanton (47). The Brewers managed only one run from 11 hits Saturday and have scored 10 times in their last six losses. Carlos Gomez is 9-for-14 over his last three games for Milwaukee, while Jean Segura and Mark Reynolds each have collected four hits in the series.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (2013: 0-0, 0.90 ERA) vs. Marlins LH Randy Wolf (0-0, 1.80)

Nelson makes his second career start, replacing the injured Yovani Gallardo (ankle) in the rotation, after going 5-1 with a 1.71 ERA in nine starts at Triple-A Nashville. The Oregon native yielded only one run on one hit over five frames against the New York Mets in his first career start last September without receiving a decision. Nelson did not give up a run in five relief innings with the Brewers in 2013.

Wolf gets his first start with the Marlins after allowing one run on three hits with five strikeouts over five innings of relief. The 37-year-old made 92 appearances (91 starts) with Milwaukee from 2010-12 and is 132-117 lifetime with a 4.19 ERA. Ryan Braun is 3-for-5 with a homer against Wolf, who is 5-4 with a 4.40 ERA in 16 career outings against the Brewers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Miami 1B Garrett Jones was 0-for-3 with a walk Saturday but has eight hits and six RBIs in 15 at-bats during the recent homestand.

2. Milwaukee C Jonathan Lucroy is among the major-league leaders with 18 doubles – only seven shy of last year’s total in only his first 45 games.

3. The Marlins own the top home record in the league at 20-7, which is the best start after 27 home games in franchise history.

PREDICTION: Marlins 6, Brewers 4