Preview: Brewers at Marlins

Two teams looking to continue gaining confidence for next season meet when the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Miami Marlins on Monday to begin a three-game set. The Brewers have won six of their last seven contests and are 35-30 since June 23 while Miami beat the National League East-leading New York Mets on Sunday for its fifth victory in six games.

Martin Prado is 12-for-26 with six RBIs during a six-game hitting streak for the Marlins, who have scored at least four times in six of the last seven contests. Miami leadoff hitter Dee Gordon tops the majors with 169 hits and boasts a .329 batting average after posting three singles in Sunday’s 4-3 walk-off victory. Milwaukee, which has recorded 57 runs in its last nine contests, dropped a 6-3 decision Sunday at Cincinnati to halt a six-game winning streak. Ryan Braun has produced multiple hits in four of his last six outings for the Brewers, who lost two of three to Miami at home in mid-August.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Zach Davies (0-0, 8.31 ERA) vs. Marlins LH Justin Nicolino (3-2, 3.07)

Davies makes his second major league start after allowing four runs and four hits over 4 1/3 innings in a no-decision against Pittsburgh on Sept. 2. The 22-year-old Arizona native was acquired from Baltimore on July 31 in the Gerardo Parra deal. Davies, picked by Baltimore in the 26th round of the 2011 draft, went 6-8 with a 3.30 ERA in 24 appearances (23 starts) at Triple-A this season with 102 strikeouts in 128 1/3 frames.

Nicolino permitted six hits over seven scoreless innings to beat Atlanta last Tuesday and has yielded two or fewer runs in four consecutive starts. The 23-year-old Orlando native is 0-2 with a 5.01 ERA in four home starts while going 3-0 with a 0.87 mark on the road. Braun went 2-for-2 and Jean Segura 2-for-4 last month against Nicolino, who gave up two runs in 6 2/3 innings to gain a 6-2 victory at Milwaukee on Aug. 17.

WALK-OFFS

1. Miami OF Christian Yelich has hit safely in seven straight games, totaling 12 hits – including four doubles.

2. Milwaukee 2B Scooter Gennett is 10-for-21 with five RBIs during a six-game hitting streak.

3. Marlins CF Marcell Ozuna is 7-for-15 with five RBIs in the last four contests overall and has six homers in 16 career games versus the Brewers.

PREDICTION: Marlins 5, Brewers 3