Preview: Brewers at Marlins

Ryan Braun and the Milwaukee Brewers are heating up as the season heads down the stretch, while the Miami Marlins saw their hot streak interrupted by a series-opening setback. Braun has recorded three straight multi-hit performances for the Brewers, who will vie for their eighth win in nine outings when they face the host Marlins in the middle contest of their three-game set on Tuesday.

A product of the University of Miami, Braun delivered an RBI double in Monday’s 9-1 series-opening victory and is a blistering 12-for-28 (.429) with eight runs scored in his last seven contests. Braun is riding an 18-game hitting streak in Miami and went 2-for-2 against Tuesday starter Adam Conley on Aug. 18. Hernan Perez collected three hits for the second time in three starts and has recorded five RBIs in that stretch. Miami had won five of six before falling flat in the opener, but Marcell Ozuna takes a five-game hitting streak (8-for-19, five RBIs) into Tuesday’ tilt.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Taylor Jungmann (9-5, 2.42 ERA) vs. Marlins LH Adam Conley (3-1, 5.02)

Jungmann recorded his second straight win and fourth in six outings on Thursday after allowing one run and three hits in six innings of a 5-3 triumph over Pittsburgh. The 25-year-old has permitted 10 earned runs and 27 hits in his last six starts (32 innings) to continue his solid rookie campaign. Jungmann has yet to face the Marlins in his young career.

Conley recorded his second straight victory on Wednesday, when he yielded three runs and four hits in five innings of a 7-3 triumph over Atlanta. The 25-year-old will look for a better outing against Milwaukee after allowing four runs and a season-high nine hits in 3 2/3 frames of a no-decision versus the club on Aug. 18. Conley did strike out seven in that contest, marking a season high.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee C Jonathan Lucroy has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games.

2. Miami RHP Jose Fernandez (biceps strain) is expected to receive the nod in Saturday’s game against Washington, marking his first start since Aug. 7.

3. Brewers OF Khris Davis, who homered on Monday, is 7-for-21 in his last six contests.

PREDICTION: Brewers 4, Marlins 3