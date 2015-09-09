Preview: Brewers at Marlins

The Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers have been stringing victories together of late despite being long since removed from the postseason race. The Marlins will vie for their seventh win in nine outings on Wednesday when they play the rubber match of their three-game series versus the visiting Brewers.

Catcher J.T. Realmuto, who is 9-for-21 during his last seven contests, showed his speed with an inside-the-park home run to complete his first career two-homer performance in Miami’s 6-4 triumph on Tuesday. The setback was just the second in nine outings for Milwaukee, which has received blistering play from Ryan Braun. The University of Miami product is 15-for-33 with nine runs scored in his last eight outings and carries a 19-game hitting streak in South Florida. Jean Segura is 5-for-10 with two runs scored in the series and 3-for-7 versus Wednesday starter Tom Koehler.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Ariel Pena (1-0, 6.00 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Tom Koehler (8-13, 4.08)

Making his major-league debut, Pena stepped up following a rain delay and allowed two runs on as many hits in three innings to pick up the win in a 7-3 victory over Cincinnati on Saturday. The hard-throwing Dominican will look to feed off that success when he makes his first career start on Wednesday. The 26-year-old Pena recorded a 2-2 mark with a 4.14 ERA with 83 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings at Triple-A Colorado Springs prior to being recalled on Friday.

Koehler saw his winless stretch extend to eight outings on Friday as he issued five walks to go along with two runs in six innings of a no-decision versus the New York Mets. The 29-year-old lost his seven previous starts, with a horrific outing against Milwaukee included in the mix. Koehler fell to 0-2 in his career versus the Brewers after getting blitzed for seven runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings of an 8-7 setback on Aug. 19.

WALK-OFFS

1. Miami 2B Dee Gordon is 11-for-32 with six runs scored during his seven-game hitting streak.

2. Milwaukee has collected 28 hits in the series, including eight for extra bases.

3. Marlins CF Marcell Ozuna is 9-for-23 with five RBIs during his six-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Marlins 6, Brewers 5