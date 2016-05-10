Preview: Brewers at Marlins

The Miami Marlins may have been a tad overzealous on the bases, but they regained their footing by claiming the opener of a three-game series versus the Milwaukee Brewers. Miami vies for its 13th win in 16 outings overall and fourth in five contests versus Milwaukee this season on Tuesday when the set continues at Marlins Park.

J.T. Realmuto, who has six hits in three games versus the Brewers this season, was called out for passing Marcell Ozuna on what was ruled a single in Monday’s 4-1 victory. Derek Dietrich had two more conventional singles and also added a triple to improve to 8-for-19 during his five-game hitting streak, but is 0-for-4 versus Tuesday starter Zach Davies. Former University of Miami standout Ryan Braun also had a double to extend his hitting streak to 21 games in the city. The 32-year-old Braun is enjoying quite the roll as he takes a nine-game hitting streak into Tuesday’s contest versus starter Adam Conley, against whom he is 4-for-7.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Zach Davies (0-3, 6.98 ERA) vs. Marlins LH Adam Conley (2-1, 3.06)

Davies allowed 14 runs in his first three outings before surrendering just two on five hits in six innings of a no-decision versus the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday. The 23-year-old has struggled with his control by issuing three walks in three of his four starts - including a 6-3 setback to Miami on April 29. Davies yielded four runs in five innings in that contest to fall to 1-1 in his career versus the Marlins.

Conley recorded his second straight dominant outing and extended his scoreless stretch to 13 innings on Thursday by scattering two hits over 5 1/3 frames in a 4-0 victory over Arizona. The 25-year-old didn’t allow a hit to Milwaukee and struck out seven in 7 2/3 frames on April 29, but manager Don Mattingly elected to take him out of the contest after his pitch count reached 116. Jonathan Lucroy is 5-for-11 in his last three games, but has failed to solve Conley as he is 0-for-8 with a pair of strikeouts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee 3B Aaron Hill is riding a nine-game hitting streak.

2. Marlins SS Adeiny Hechavarria has eight hits and three runs scored in his last three meetings with the Brewers.

3. Milwaukee 2B Scooter Gennett (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Marlins 4, Brewers 2