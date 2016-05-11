Preview: Brewers at Marlins

Ryan Braun looks to continue his run of success in South Florida as the Milwaukee Brewers vie for a series victory over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday. The former University of Miami standout recorded the first of his two RBI singles in Tuesday’s 10-2 rout to extend both his hitting streak to 22 games in the city and current stretch to 10 consecutive contests with at least one base hit.

The 32-year-old Braun attempts to add to the torrid runs on Wednesday versus left-hander Wei-Yin Chen, against whom he drove in a run in Milwaukee’s 7-5 setback on April 30 and is 3-for-6 in his career. While the Brewers are entering the finale of their seven-game road trip by winning three of four following a three-game skid, the Marlins have cooled off by dropping three of four following a sizzling 11-1 run. Miami’s Marcell Ozuna has pieced together seven multi-hit performances during his 10-game hitting streak, with four homers, eight RBIs and nine runs scored highlighting that impressive stretch. The 25-year-old Dominican isn’t likely to slow down versus Wednesday starter Chase Anderson if history is any indication, as he is 5-for-12 against the right-hander.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Chase Anderson (1-4, 6.44 ERA) vs. Marlins LH Wei-Yin Chen (2-1, 4.66)

A promising start to the season has turned around in a hurry for Anderson, who did not allow an earned run in his first two starts before permitting 21 on 34 hits - including eight homers - during his four-game losing skid. The 28-year-old was battered by Miami on April 30, yielding six runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 frames. Anderson has also struggled with his control, issuing 10 walks in his last three outings after allowing just two free passes in his first three.

Chen was staked to an early four-run lead but was unable to post his third straight victory on Friday, as he recorded a no-decision after being touched for four runs on 11 hits in five innings. The 30-year-old Taiwan native pitched significantly better in defeating Milwaukee on April 30, permitting three runs on four hits in 6 2/3 frames. Chen has yet to taste victory at home this season, losing his lone decision while his 5.40 ERA is nearly one run higher than his sum total while allowing opponents to bat a staggering .323 against him.

1. Miami has only three stolen bases since 2B Dee Gordon’s suspension began on April 29 (11 games).

2. Milwaukee has an opportunity to win its first road series, having posted an 0-3-2 mark in its previous five.

3. The Marlins placed Nefi Ogando (fractured rib) on the 15-day disabled list and recalled fellow RHP Nick Wittgren from Triple-A New Orleans.

PREDICTION: Marlins 4, Brewers 2