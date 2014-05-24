Marlins 2, Brewers 1: Jacob Turner ended a 17-start winless streak with 6 1/3 scoreless innings while Jarrod Saltalamacchia and Jeff Baker each knocked in a run as Miami edged visiting Milwaukee.

Casey McGehee recorded two hits while Christian Yelich ripped a double and had a key outfield assist as the Marlins evened the series at a game apiece. Turner (1-2) scattered eight hits and a walk to win for the first time since July 10, 2013 against Atlanta, and Steve Cishek struck out three in 1 1/3 innings for his 10th save.

Jonathan Lucroy knocked in a run while Mark Reynolds, Jean Segura and Carlos Gomez each had a pair of hits for the Brewers, who have lost six of their last eight. Milwaukee starter Wily Peralta (4-4) allowed only one run on six hits and struck out five over six frames to lose his third straight decision.

McGehee singled to lead off the second inning and came all the way around on Saltalamacchia’s double into the right-field corner with one out. Milwaukee almost drew even in the sixth on Reynolds’ two-out single, but Yelich threw out Gomez at third base from left field before Ryan Braun had crossed the plate.

Adeiny Hechavarria singled, stole second and scored on Baker’s pinch-hit single up the middle to give the Marlins a 2-0 edge in the seventh. Lucroy’s one-out RBI double in the eighth trimmed the lead and Gomez reached second on an error after striking out, but Reynolds popped up against A.J. Ramos and Cishek struck out Scooter Gennett to end the inning.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Baker is 11-for-22 in his last 10 games and has four hits in 11 at-bats with three RBIs as a pinch hitter on the season. … Gomez is 9-for-14 in his last three contests. … Miami placed LHP Brad Hand on the 15-day disabled list with a sprained right ankle and recalled LHP Dan Jennings from Triple-A New Orleans.