Brewers 8, Marlins 7

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Braun homered, Khris Davis hit a pair of homers and the Milwaukee Brewers avoided a sweep with an 8-7 victory over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday at Miller Park.

Braun’s sixth-inning blast, off left-hander Chris Narveson, was the 252nd homer of his career, moving the right fielder past Hall of Famer Robin Yount into first place on the Brewers’ career list.

Right-hander Wily Peralta (4-7) continued a string of shaky outings by Brewers starters. Peralta was charged with six runs on nine hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out two.

Three runs came in the first inning, two on a home run by first baseman Justin Bour. Miami (49-71) added runs in the second and third innings, but the Brewers (52-70) answered in the bottom of each frame with home runs by Davis, their left fielder.

His two-run shot in the second made it a 4-2 game, and he tied the game at 5-5 in the third with a three-run blast off right-hander Tom Koehler (8-11), who went 4 1/3 innings and surrendered seven runs on nine hits and four walks while striking out four.

The Marlins went back ahead in the fifth when third baseman Martin Prado scored on a fielder’s choice by Bour, but Milwaukee catcher Martin Maldonado drove in a pair with a single in the bottom of the inning and Braun gave Milwaukee a two-run lead in the sixth with his 24th home run of the season.

Right-hander Francisco Rodriguez gave up a solo home run to center fielder Marcell Ozuna with two outs in the ninth but struck out pinch hitter Casey McGehee to record his 30th save in as many chances this season.

NOTES: Brewers manager Craig Counsell said he would move to a four-man rotation in part because of three days off in the next week and the continued struggles of RHP Tyler Cravy, who is 0-3 with a 10.50 ERA in three starts since replacing RHP Kyle Lohse in the rotation Aug. 7. ... Marlins OF Ichiro Suzuki got a day off Wednesday. He had started seven of Miami’s last eight games. ... Since being recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on June 11, Brewers 2B Scooter Gennett is batting .293 (55-for-188), the fourth-best mark among NL second basemen during that stretch. He was batting .154 when he was sent down on May 5. ... Marlins SS Adeiny Hechavarria did not play. He has a 12-game hitting streak in which he is batting .362 (17-for-47) with two triples and five RBIs.