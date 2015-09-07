Brewers 9, Marlins 1

MIAMI -- Right-hander Zach Davies recorded his first major-league victory, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 9-1 victory over the Miami Marlins on Monday afternoon

Milwaukee pounded Miami pitching for 15 hits. Three Brewers players had multiple hits, including third baseman Hernan Perez, who had three hits and three RBIs. Catcher Jonathan Lucroy also had three hits, including two doubles, and left fielder Khris Davis slugged his 18th homer of the season.

Marlins manager Dan Jennings, who was arguing against a call on left fielder Derek Dietrich, was tossed from the game in the seventh inning, his third ejection this season.

More bad news for Miami: The announced crowd of 16,184 was the smallest at Marlins Park this season.

Davies (1-0), who made his second big-league start, pitched seven innings, allowing four hits, no walks and one run.

Acquired from Baltimore on July 31 in the trade for outfielder Gerardo Parra, Davies, 22, was 28-31 in his minor-league career but looked much better than that against the Marlins.

Left-hander Justin Nicolino (3-3) took the loss, allowing nine hits -- including five for extra bases -- and five runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Milwaukee opened the scoring in the fourth inning when Davis hit his lead-off homer to right on a 2-2 pitch.

The Brewers chased Nicolino with a five-run fifth inning. Shortstop Jean Segura started the rally with a leadoff triple, his fifth three-bagger of the season. The Brewers then got RBI hits from Lucroy (double), Davis (single), first baseman Adam Lind (double) and Perez (two-run double).

Miami avoided a shutout in the fifth when the Marlins scored on a groundout by shortstop Donovan Solano. Brewers second baseman Elian Herrera had a chance to get his team out of the inning with no runs scored, but his relay throw to first on a potential double play was high.

Milwaukee came back in the sixth with three runs on three hits -- an RBI double by right fielder Ryan Braun was the biggest blow -- to extend its lead to 9-1.

NOTES: Marlins RHP Jose Fernandez, who has been out since Aug. 7 due to a biceps injury, will return to the rotation Saturday against Washington. ... Marlins SS Adeiny Hechavarria (hamstring) missed his fourth straight start. ... The Marlins used Donovan Solano at shortstop, his first start since June 24. ... Miami recalled C Tomas Telis from Triple-A New Orleans. ... Marlins 3B Martin Prado has three game-winning RBIs this year, one short of the franchise record. ... Prado got his game-winner on Sunday on the 12th pitch, the most for any walk-off RBI in the majors since 2009 (Seattle’s Jose Lopez). ... Milwaukee has not spent a single day in first place this year. ... The Brewers are 15-26-3 in series this year. ... Brewers RF Ryan Braun, who played at the University of Miami, is one of only two big-leaguers who has at least 20 homers and 20 steals this season, joining Arizona’s Paul Goldschmidt.