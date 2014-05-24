Brewers outslug Marlins 9-5

MIAMI -- When Carlos Gomez looked at Friday’s lineup, he noticed something “sexy.”

Usually the Milwaukee Brewers’ leadoff hitter, Gomez was batting cleanup, due to the injury absence of slugging right fielder Ryan Braun.

Gomez, the Brewers’ center fielder, had a career-high three doubles on Friday, and third baseman Mark Reynolds slugged a pair of two-run homers to lead the Brewers to a 9-5 win over the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park.

“It was a sexy feeling,” Gomez said of his reaction to the lineup card. “The manager (Ron Roenicke) knows that I don’t complain. But in the future, that’s my goal: I want to hit third or fourth.”

Gomez, who entered the night tied for eighth in the National League in extra-base hits, certainly seems to have that type of potential. He also started the night with a team-high 10 homers.

But, by the fifth inning, Gomez’s lead in homers was gone. Reynolds had hit two to give him 11.

“When (Reynolds) gets hot, he can do that,” Roenicke said. “I don’t mean two home runs every night, but he can stay hot.”

His homers were matched by Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton and Marlins first baseman Garrett Jones, who also hit two long balls each. The difference was that each of the Marlins’ homers came with no one on base.

Overall, the teams combined to hit seven homers, setting a Marlins Park record.

The Brewers (29-20), who grabbed first place in the National League Central on April 9 and have not let go since, improved to 15-10 on the road.

The Marlins (25-24) suffered a rare home loss. They are 19-7 at home, which still ties a franchise record after 26 games. The Marlins also have the best home record in the majors this season.

Milwaukee teed off on Marlins starter Tom Koehler (4-4), who came in with a stellar ERA of 2.25 but allowed seven runs in five innings. Of the nine hits he allowed, five went for extra bases.

“Tom has had some really good outings,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said. “But tonight he made a lot of mistakes over the plate.”

Brewers starter Marco Estrada (4-2) was the beneficiary of the offensive explosion. He went 6 2/3 innings and allowed five runs. Of the six hits he gave up, four were homers.

Estrada made no excuses.

”I’ve given up a lot of homers this season, and tonight was no different,“ he said. ”The balls were hit hard, plain and simple.

“I kept them to one-run homers. ... I will turn it around. All I can say is that we won.”

The Brewers led 9-2 until Stanton and Jones each hit his second homer, one batter apart, as part of a three-run Marlins rally in the seventh.

But the Marlins could get no closer.

The Brewers scratched out a run in the top of the first inning. Shortstop Jean Segura singled, stole second, advanced to third on catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia’s throwing error and scored on a sacrifice fly by second baseman Scooter Gennett.

While the Brewers opened with small ball, the Marlins went deep -- real deep. Stanton blasted an 0-2 fastball well over the 419-foot sign in center field to tie the score 1-1 in the bottom of the first. It was his 13th homer of the season.

The Brewers played long ball in the fourth, taking a 3-1 lead on Reynolds’ homer to left, which was preceded by a double from center fielder Carlos Gomez.

Milwaukee added four runs in the fifth on a run-scoring triple by Gennett, an RBI double by Gomez and another two-run shot by Reynolds.

Miami cut the Brewers’ lead to 7-2 in the fifth on an upper-deck, solo homer to right by Jones.

The Brewers made it 8-2 on a solo homer to left-center by left fielder Khris Davis, who hit the ball over the 427-foot sign.

A run-scoring double by Gomez in the seventh made the score 9-2.

“They’re pretty aggressive,” Redmond said of the Brewers’ hitters. “If you look at their numbers and watch them on video, they are a free-swinging team. They hit a lot of home runs, and I think that’s their game plan every night.”

NOTES: Brewers RF Ryan Braun, a former University of Miami star, sat out Friday due to a strained right oblique. ... The Brewers are the only team in the National League to use just five starting pitchers this season. However, that streak will end Sunday, when RHP Jimmy Nelson, who was called up after Friday’s game, will substitute for RHP Yovani Gallardo, who left his previous game due to a left leg injury. ... LHP Andrew Heaney, the Marlins’ top prospect, made his Triple-A debut on Thursday, allowing one run in five innings while striking out seven. ... Marlins LHP Mike Dunn had tossed 9 2/3 innings of scoreless relief until he gave up two runs on Thursday, which was one day before his 29th birthday. ... Despite the best home record in the majors, the Marlins are last in the NL in attendance (21,360). Last year the Marlins averaged 19,564. ... The bottom five hitters in the Brewers’ lineup on Friday entered the game hitting under .220.