Turner, Marlins end droughts with win

MIAMI -- Jacob Turner said he finally feels comfortable on the mound.

On Saturday, the Miami Marlins right-hander finally had a positive result to show for it.

Turner delivered his best start in almost a year, received just enough run support and the Marlins’ bullpen held off the Milwaukee Brewers for a 2-1 win in front of 25,819 at Marlins Park.

The Marlins (26-24) ended a five-game skid against the Brewers (29-21).

“I just hope this reaffirms the fact of how good stuff (Turner) has and that he can pitch at this level,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said. “We see that great stuff he has all the time, so we’re happy for him. Whatever it takes for him to develop that consistency is what we need. It was great for him today and hopefully it’s a step in the right direction.”

Turner pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings and picked up his first victory since July 10, 2013, in his longest start since then. He lowered his ERA more than a point from 6.59 to 5.35. It was his first win in his past 17 starts overall.

“I think the team played really well and the defense was outstanding,” Turner said. “They’re (Brewers) swinging the bat well, so it was a matter of getting the next guy (out) no matter what happens.”

Turner (1-2) gave up eight hits and had two strikeouts but walked only one. He opened the season as Miami’s No. 4 starter but spent nearly a month on the disabled list after suffering a right shoulder sprain.

Turner benefited from a crucial defensive play in the sixth, the only time he surrendered back-to-back hits, and a call that prompted a replay challenge and proved vital to the outcome.

Leading 1-0 with runners on first and second, Mark Reynolds singled to left field, seemingly giving Brewers right fielder Ryan Braun enough time to score the tying run.

Marlins left fielder Christian Yelich, however, made a strong throw to third baseman Casey McGehee, who tagged out center fielder Carlos Gomez for the final out of the inning at seemingly the same moment that Braun touched home plate. Umpire Brian O‘Nora ruled Braun had not crossed before the out was recorded.

“Off the bat, I had to go a little bit of a ways for it, so I knew there wouldn’t be a play at home,” Yelich said. “I knew Gomez was pretty aggressive on the bases. I saw him running right in front of my face when I got the ball, so I figured let me throw it to third and see what happens.”

The Brewers challenged the ruling, but the decision was upheld after replay. Milwaukee has now lost four replay challenges this season out of nine.

“Obviously, shorter throw for the outfielder to get it to third with the timing of whether he would throw it home,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. “It’s going to be quicker going to third base, which makes it tough. When you’re on first and you think there’s a chance, you need to pull up.”

Brewers starter Wily Peralta turned in his eighth quality start of the season despite the loss. He lasted six innings, giving up one run and six hits, walking two and striking out four.

Milwaukee stranded nine runners after finishing with 11 hits, one game after hitting three home runs.

“It’s all about making pitches when you have to,” Peralta said. “You’re not going to have your best stuff every single time you go out there. I was a little off in the first couple of innings and then I was able to find it and make pitches.”

Miami catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia’s run-scoring double in the second and a pinch-RBI single by infielder Jeff Baker in the seventh accounted for the Marlins’ runs.

”It’s interesting from game to game what can happen,“ Roenicke said. ”You look at numbers and pitchers and you think when you’re going to do well and you just can’t figure out.

“We got some hits today, we didn’t get them until later on, but we did get some hits. We had baserunners. We had a couple of chances. We had second, third, one out, Reynolds up there at the end. It’s certainly different from yesterday.”

Right-handed reliever A.J. Ramos gave up a run and two hits as Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy doubled to score Braun and cut the deficit to 2-1 in the eighth.

An errant throw by Saltalamacchia to first base after Ramos struck out Gomez put runners on second and third with one out. Ramos got a huge out when he forced Reynolds to pop up in the infield.

Redmond then called upon closer Steve Cishek hoping for a four-out save. Cishek struck out second baseman Scooter Gennett to end the threat in the eighth.

Cishek pitched a scoreless ninth, striking out shortstop Jean Segura to pick up his 10th save in 11 opportunities this season.

“(In the eighth) I was just nibbling corners especially with a righty on deck,” Cishek said. “(Gennett) chased the first fastball up, so I threw it again and a little higher and he chased it.”

NOTES: The Marlins placed LHP Brad Hand on the 15-day disabled list with a sprained right ankle and recalled LHP Dan Jennings from Triple-A New Orleans. Hand has struggled with a 6.38 ERA so far this season in 16 appearances, including two starts. Jennings is 0-1 with a 1.59 ERA in 11 1/3 innings (12 appearances) this season. ... Brewers RF Ryan Braun (strained right oblique) returned to the starting lineup on Saturday. Braun sat out Friday’s series opener against the Marlins to rest as he continues to deal with the injury that has hampered him since April. ... Marlins LHP Mike Dunn and Brewers C Jonathan Lucroy were each among 11 nominees for the annual Bob Feller Act of Valor Award. The award is in its second year and honors individuals who reflect the values of the Hall of Famer and former Cleveland Indians pitcher.