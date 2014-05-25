Prospect Nelson pitches Brewers past Marlins

MIAMI -- Milwaukee Brewers rookie right-hander Jimmy Nelson won his first major league game on Sunday.

His reward: a one-way ticket back to the minors.

”It is what it is,“ said Nelson, who knew going in that this would only be a one-start appearance in the majors, filling in for injured right-hander Yovani Gallardo. ”Yo’s getting healthy.

“I‘m just going to try to work on my consistency and going deeper into games.”

Nelson, who tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings, got the game ball as a memento from his 7-1 win over the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park.

Brewers manager Ron Roenicke announced after the game that Gallardo has overcome his left-leg injury and will start on Wednesday.

The Brewers (30-21), who took two out of three games in the series, also got a big performance from right fielder Ryan Braun, who went 4-for-5 with a triple, double and two singles. The former University of Miami star was a homer shy of the cycle.

“That was good to see,” Roenicke said. “We had a lot of hitters going with the pitch. Offensively, we did a real nice job.”

Miami (26-25) fell to 20-8 at home, which is still the best record in their own park of any team in the majors.

Nelson, who was 5-1 with a 1.71 ERA at Triple A this season, started and went 5 2/3 innings, allowing five hits, three walks and no runs. He struck out six.

Prior to Sunday, Nelson had just 10 innings of big-league experience, compiling a 0.90 ERA in four games, including one start, last season.

Nelson flashed a fastball in the range of 94-96 mph and a slider that froze hitters.

His biggest jam came in the fifth, when Miami loaded the bases with one out. But Nelson escaped damage by executing two consecutive sliders. The first one caught second baseman Derek Dietrich looking at strike three, and the second one induced a pop-out by right fielder Giancarlo Stanton to end the inning.

”He made some great pitches when he needed to,“ said Roenicke, who said Nelson’s pitch efficiency needed some improvement, considering he threw 107 pitches and still couldn’t complete six innings. ”He threw some great sliders that inning.

“It’s just a matter of commanding the ball and not letting so many balls get up and away from him. His fastball is outstanding, and his slider is really good.”

The loss went to left-hander Randy Wolf (0-1), who won 13 games for Milwaukee in two straight seasons (2010 -2011) but was making his first start since Sept. 22, 2012.

Wolf missed all of last season due to Tommy John surgery and was hit hard Sunday by the Brewers, who nailed him for nine hits and six runs, four earned, in five innings.

“It was a grind -- a struggle,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said of Wolf’s outing. “I guess we weren’t sure what to expect. We knew Jose (Fernandez‘s) spot (in the rotation) would be tough to fill. We’ll see where it goes from here.”

Milwaukee opened the scoring in the first with consecutive one-out doubles by right fielder Ryan Braun to right and first baseman Jonathan Lucroy to left. Center fielder Carlos Gomez made it 2-0 with a run-scoring single to left.

Those three hits happened over a span of just four pitches.

Gomez then stole second and scored after second baseman Richie Weeks’ single skipped under the glove of left fielder Christian Yelich for an error.

The Brewers added two runs in the second. Shortstop Jean Segura reached on an error and scored when Braun again went to the opposite field, this time for a triple. Braun scored on a double by Lucroy.

In the third, Milwaukee left fielder Khris Davis doubled off the top of the wall in right-center and scored on a single up the middle by catcher Martin Maldonado.

Pinch hitter Scooter Gennett made it 7-0 with a run-scoring single in the eighth.

Miami center fielder Marcell Ozuna hit a solo homer in the ninth, but that was as close as the Marlins got, and Wolf certainly took his share of the blame.

“It’s pretty simple -- I didn’t pitch well,” Wolf said. “Early on, everything was up. I can’t overpower guys. I have to be smart and throw good pitches.”

NOTES: After the game and once Brewers RHP Jimmy Nelson was sent to the minors, INF Irving Falu was recalled. ... With LHP Randy Wolf starting for Miami, Milwaukee rested lefty hitters Lyle Overbay (1B) and Scooter Gennett (2B). Starting instead were 2B Richie Weeks and C Martin Maldonado, with C Jonathan Lucroy moving to 1B. That gave Milwaukee an all-right-handed lineup. ... Milwaukee is now 9-1 when Maldonado catches as compared to 21-20 when Lucroy is behind the plate. Brewers pitchers have a 3.40 ERA when Lucroy is at catcher and a 3.08 ERA when Maldonado is behind the plate. ... Miami rested C Jarrod Saltalamacchia, starting Jeff Mathis. ... Marlins RHP Steve Cishek on Saturday recorded his second save this season in which he needed to get at least four outs. Only two other pitchers in the majors this season have had more than one multiple-inning saves -- Trevor Rosenthal of the Cardinals and David Robertson of the Yankees. ... The Marlins, who completed a 3-3 homestand, are at the Washington Nationals on Monday. ... The Brewers, 4-6 on this road trip, play host to the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.