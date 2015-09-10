Koehler’s seven-game skid ends as Marlins beat Brewers

MIAMI -- Seven straight starts, seven losses ...

Tom Koehler’s season had unraveled.

But on Wednesday night, helped by Christian Yelich’s tiebreaking, two-run double in the seventh inning, Koehler and the Miami Marlins defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 at Marlins Park.

”It’s been awhile,“ said Koehler, whose 0-6 August set a record for the worst month in franchise history. ”It feels good (to win).

“The team did a great job making some outstanding defensive plays that saved me not only pitches but runs and gave me a chance to go deep.”

Koehler (9-13) pitched eight innings and struck out 10 batters, allowing four hits, two walks and two runs. He also tied his career high for innings pitched and strikeouts.

“He was locked in,” Marlins manager Dan Jennings said of Koehler, who allowed just one hit in his final six innings. “His breaking ball was tremendous. His slider was solid.”

Closer A.J. Ramos pitched a scoreless ninth for his 25th save, and the Marlins’ defense turned three double plays.

Miami got to Milwaukee’s bullpen in the seventh. Shortstop Miguel Rojas worked a one-out walk against Tyler Cravy (0-6) before second baseman Dee Gordon got a free pass from Will Smith.

That set up Yelich, who hit a two-out, opposite-field double to left-center, beating Smith in a lefty-lefty matchup. Third baseman Martin Prado capped the three-run inning with an RBI double.

Miami, which trailed 2-0 early, spoiled what would have been a great story for Brewers catcher Nevin Ashley, who made his big-league debut after spending 10 years in the minors.

Ashley hit an RBI double in his first at-bat and later tagged out a runner at the plate, but his efforts were not enough to give Milwaukee a win.

Still, Ashley was the first Brewers player in eight years -- since pitcher Yovani Gallardo -- to get an RBI on his first career plate appearance.

“You see moments when guys get their first hits,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “But for a guy (Ashley) who has been waiting that long, it’s pretty special. You’re a little extra happy for a guy who waits that long.”

Brewers starter Ariel Pena, making his first big-league start, got a no-decision, allowing two runs in five innings.

Miami (59-81) took two of three games in the series against Milwaukee (61-78) in a battle between teams way out of playoff contention.

Brewers second baseman Scooter Gennett led off the top of the first with a single, raced to third on a single by third baseman Elian Herrera and scored on right fielder Ryan Braun’s double-play grounder.

Milwaukee made it to 2-0 in the second on Ashley’s RBI double.

”You couldn’t ask for anything better than to come through in a situation like that,“ Ashley said. ”It would have been a little sweeter to put the ‘W’ up.

“My phone’s blowing up right now -- friends and family. I‘m just happy to contribute.”

Despite Ashley’s early heroics, the Marlins tied the score on Prado’s two-run single in the third inning. Gordon scored all the way from first on the play.

“There’s not too many Dee Gordons in the league,” Jennings said of his speedy second baseman.

Miami left fielder Derek Dietrich tripled to center with one out in the fourth. The next batter, catcher J.T. Realmuto, hit a grounder to Herrera, who grabbed the ball, spun and fired home for the out on a nice tag by Ashley.

Denied there, the Marlins finally rallied against Milwaukee’s bullpen to win their third series in a row.

“It speaks volumes about the character in our clubhouse,” Jennings said. “There’s a pride factor in there. This team is much better than its record.”

NOTES: Brewers RHP Wily Peralta, who pitched just two innings on Saturday before a long rain delay, will start Thursday in Pittsburgh on regular (four days’) rest. ... Four of Brewers CF Domingo Santana’s five homers this season have been hit to the opposite field. ... Marlins RHP Jose Fernandez (strained biceps) threw a bullpen session Wednesday and will start Saturday. ... Miami named Marc DelPiano its vice president of player development, replacing Marty Scott, who will likely move to another position with the Marlins. DelPiano worked with the Marlins from 2003 to 2005 and returns after having served as a special assistant to the general manager with the Pittsburgh Pirates. ... 2B Dee Gordon is the sixth player in Marlins history to steal 50 bases in a season.