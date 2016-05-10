Marlins beat Brewers despite disallowed homer

MIAMI -- With the way Jose Fernandez pitched, it did not matter that a run was taken off the scoreboard.

Fernandez stuck out 11 batters in seven scoreless innings, and the Marlins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 Monday despite a Miami run being taken off the scoreboard when J.T. Realmuto passed teammate Marcell Ozuna on the basepaths after hitting a home run.

“He felt very bad about it, and he’s apologized to me four or five times already,” Realmuto said of Ozuna. “I love that guy. There’s no hard feelings there. It’s just an unfortunate situation, but the good thing is we won today, and that’s really all that matters.”

Fernandez (4-2) allowed four hits and four walks while improving to 20-1 at home in his 30th start at Marlins Park. The seven innings were a season high.

“Tonight is what we’ve been waiting to see from him all season,” Realmuto said. “He threw the ball great. He commanded all of his pitches. He worked ahead in the count. The biggest key was that he was able to get through seven innings and save our bullpen a little bit, and giving up zero runs while you’re at it is pretty huge for us.”

Derek Dietrich and Adeiny Hechavarria each had three hits and drove in a run for the Marlins, who are 12-3 in their last 15 games.

“It was a ‘W,'” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “You walk out of here feeling good. It don’t matter. ... You take a ‘W’ any way you can get it.”

Milwaukee starter Wily Peralta (2-4) allowed two runs and 10 hits in six innings. He struck out four and walked two.

“Overall I think I did OK,” Peralta said.

The Brewers had five hits, two by Jonathan Villar, and committed three errors.

Miami led 4-0 when A.J. Ramos came on in the ninth, but he walked the bases loaded and was lifted in favor of Bryan Morris, who walked in a run before striking out Villar to end the game for his first career save.

Dietrich tripled to right field in the seventh and scored on the play for a 3-0 lead when second baseman Yadiel Rivera’s relay throw hit Dietrich in the leg on his way to third. The ball bounced toward the Marlins’ dugout, allowing Dietrich to slide home without a play at the plate.

Dietrich’s RBI single in the eighth pushed the Marlins’ lead to 4-0.

Justin Bour walked and Ozuna singled in the sixth before Realmuto hit a grounder to shortstop Villar in what was a possible inning-ending double play, but Villar mishandled the ball, loading the bases. Hechavarria’s base hit to left gave the Marlins a 2-0 lead.

The odd play involving Realmuto took place in the second inning. Realmuto hit the ball over the fence in left-center field, but the homer was negated when he passed teammate Ozuna on the basepaths. Ozuna went back to tag at first base, thinking the ball was going to be caught, and Realmuto passed him when rounding first base.

“It was my mistake,” Ozuna said.

A similar play cost Lou Gehrig a home run title back in 1931.

“I don’t think it’s going to cost me a home run title,” said Realmuto, who officially still has two home runs this season.

First base coach Perry Hill said: “I should have stopped J.T. I should have said, ‘Don’t pass him, don’t pass him.’ I’ve done that one hundred times before, but I just didn’t do it that time.”

The Brewers challenged the home run, and it was overturned on instant replay, resulting in one run scored. Realmuto was officially awarded with an RBI single and ruled out advancing.

Ozuna also had a fly ball bounce off his glove in the sixth, but it was ruled a double. Fernandez consoled Ozuna after the inning was over, and Ozuna’s infield single in the bottom half of the inning helped lead to the Marlins’ second run.

Villar led off the game with a double to left, and Alex Presley followed with a walk. Ryan Braun nearly cleared the bases when his deep fly ball was caught by right fielder Giancarlo Stanton up against the wall.

“Brauny hit a ball that’s out of a lot of parks,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “That’s three runs. There’s bounces and breaks in the game, and it was certainly a ball that was very well hit to a big part of the park in a big stadium. That was our best chance certainly against Fernandez.”

Fernandez got out of the early jam when Chris Carter bounced into an inning-ending double play.

“That was very important,” Fernandez said.

The Marlins also threatened in the first when Martin Prado reached with a double, which was misplayed by center fielder Kirk Nieuwenhuis. Prado was stranded at third when Stanton struck out.

Braun came up with a runner in scoring position in the third, but he grounded out, leaving Villar stranded at third.

NOTES: Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton, who has seven home runs in his past 14 games, was back in the starting lineup Monday after being rested Sunday. He went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in the opener against Milwaukee. ... Marlins LHP Adam Conley did not allow a hit in 7 2/3 innings against the Brewers on April 29. He will get the start Tuesday. ... Brewers LF Ryan Braun is hitting .343 (36-for-105) with two home runs and 13 RBIs in 25 games in South Florida, where he starred for the University of Miami. ... Brewers 3B Aaron Hill is riding a nine-game hitting streak, but manager Craig Counsell elected to rest him and not put him in the starting lineup Monday. Hill walked as a pinch hitter. ... The Brewers have yet to to win a series on the road this season.