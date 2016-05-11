Villar pushes Brewers past Marlins 10-2

MIAMI -- The last time Miami Marlins left-hander Adam Conley faced the Milwaukee Brewers -- which was just 11 days ago at Miller Park -- he was untouchable, retiring 23 batters without allowing a hit.

On Tuesday at Marlins Park, Conley retired no batters before he gave up a hit. More than that, he lasted just four innings, allowed seven hits, two walks, four steals and four runs.

“They made some adjustments,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said of the Brewers.

That was a severe understatement.

Leadoff man Jonathan Villar produced two hits, two steals, two runs scored and two RBIs as the Brewers wasted no time in pounding the Marlins 10-2.

Aaron Hill also had a big game for Milwaukee, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Ryan Braun added two hits and two RBIs. Hernan Perez, who had two hits and three walks, joined Villar in stealing two bases. That was the first time since 2013 that two Brewers stole a pair of bases in one game.

“That was our best base-running game of the year,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “We impacted (Conley) with our base-running. We were a presence at first base.”

Conley, who has been Miami’s best starter this year, saw his ERA increased from 3.06 to 3.72.

“I don’t think he was as crisp as he was in Milwaukee,” Counsell said.

Conley, though, said his stuff was fine.

“It sounds crazy, but I think I was better this time,” Conley said. “None of the balls were really tattooed. Controlling the running game wasn’t any good. Guys were stealing on us. It was one of those days.”

The Brewers (14-19) cooled off the Marlins (17-15), who have won 12 of their past 16 games. The Brewers have yet to win a road series this season (0-3-2), but they will get an opportunity to end that skid in Wednesday’s rubber game.

Milwaukee starter Zach Davies (1-3) earned his first win since Sept. 30, 2015. The 23-year-old is 4-5 in his career, and half his wins have come against Miami, including Tuesday’s five-inning effort in which he allowed five hits, three walks and two runs.

“It’s great to get my first win of the year,” Davies said. “I caught some trouble in the middle of the game, but I made a small adjustment. I still wanted to get through six or seven innings, but I will take it this time around.”

Milwaukee got on the board quickly. Villar singled on the fifth pitch of the game, stole second and scored when Ryan Braun hit a high fastball up the middle for an RBI single.

Miami tied the score in the second -- Marcell Ozuna and J.T. Realmuto led off the inning with doubles -- and took a 2-1 lead in the third. Christian Yelich drew a one-out walk, stole second and scored on a two-out single to left by Ozuna, who hit the first pitch.

Milwaukee took a 4-2 lead with a three-run fourth. With two outs and a 3-2 count, Villar hit a two-run single to center. Villar advanced to second on the throw home, stole third and scored when Conley bounced a wild pitch.

That was Conley’s last inning.

“They were better at anticipating, not necessarily what’s coming, but how (Conley) pitches,” Mattingly said of the Brewers. “It’s hard to say what adjustments they made or if (Conley) just didn’t hit the same spots he did the other day.”

With Conley out of the game, the Brewers scored a run off reliever Jose Urena in the fifth. Hill led off with a double, advanced to third on an infield single by Alex Presley and came home on Ramon Flores’ sacrifice fly.

Milwaukee added three runs in the sixth, and the big blow was a two-run double by Hill. And a Braun RBI single highlighted a two-run ninth.

Counsell, when asked what was seen in Conley’s delivery that allowed the Brewers to steal four bases in four innings, declined to divulge any secrets.

Mattingly, on the losing end of those steals and all that offense, said he and his coaching staff will review the film to see what, if anything, Conley did wrong.

Conley, though, said he has a good handle on what happened.

“I did only one slide-step the whole game, and they were getting the jump on me,” Conley said. “They’ve got guys who are good runners. I probably should have been slide-stepping more.”

NOTES: Brewers 3B Hernan Perez reached base five times in one game for the first time in his career. ... Brewers LF Ryan Braun, Brewers 2B Aaron Hill and Marlins CF Marcell Ozuna extended their hitting streaks to 10 games, the longest active runs in the NL. ... Marlins RHP Edwin Jackson will throw a simulated game on Wednesday. ... Marlins LHP Mike Dunn (forearm) threw a bullpen session on Tuesday. ... RHP Jeremy Jeffress, Milwaukee’s closer, only had one save entering this season. He is 8-for-8 on save chances this year. ... Brewers RHP Tyler Thornburg’s strikeout rate among NL relievers is second only to Trevor Rosenthal of the St. Louis Cardinals (16.2). Thornburg is striking out 14.5 batters per nine innings. ... Marlins RHP Nick Wittgren was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans.