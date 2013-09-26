Preview: Brewers at Mets

The Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets may be playing out the string, but both teams look to finish strong when they embark Thursday on a four-game series to end the regular season. The Mets return home after wrapping up a 5-1 road trip with a 1-0 victory at Cincinnati on Wednesday and have won nine of their last 13. Milwaukee has gone 17-11 on the road since July 29 and has lost only one of its last nine series away from home.

The Brewers took two of three from the Braves, clinching the series with a 4-0 victory in a game that saw both benches clear after Carlos Gomez homered and spent his trip around the bases jawing at several Atlanta players. New York right-hander Dillon Gee looks to match his career high of 13 wins set in 2011 as he opposes Milwaukee prospect Johnny Hellweg. The Mets took two of three in Milwaukee from July 5-7 and look to claim the season series for the first time since 2008.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Johnny Hellweg (1-4, 7.43 ERA) vs. Mets RH Dillon Gee (12-10, 3.54)

Hellweg has pitched better during his September call-up than he did in his previous stint in the majors. He held St. Louis to two runs over five innings his last time out but didn’t get a decision. The 24-year-old made his first major-league start against the Mets on July 5 and was tagged for seven runs - three earned - on seven hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Gee has recorded quality starts in 15 of his last 21 outings since May 30, lowering his ERA from 6.34 to 3.54 over that span. He was credited with a complete game last time out, allowing four runs over six innings in a rain-shortened win at Philadelphia. The 27-year-old is 0-2 with a 7.15 ERA in two starts versus Milwaukee.

WALK-OFFS

1. Gee needs to last seven innings to reach 200 for the season for the first time in his career.

2. Brewers SS Jean Segura, who leads the National League with 44 stolen bases and is tied with teammate Carlos Gomez for the league lead with 10 triples, has missed seven straight games with a strained left hamstring.

3. Milwaukee C Jonathan Lucroy is riding a seven-game hitting streak and RF Norichika Aoki has hit safely in six straight.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Brewers 3