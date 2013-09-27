Preview: Brewers at Mets

The Milwaukee Brewers may have found a new gem in Scooter Gennett during an otherwise lost season. The rookie second baseman looks to stay hot through the final weekend of the season as the Brewers visit the New York Mets on Friday in the second of a four-game series. Gennett is batting .365 in the last 53 days, including a two-run single in a 4-2 victory over the Mets on Thursday as the Brewers won for the fourth time in five games.

Mets captain David Wright left Thursday’s game as a precaution after being hit in the head with a pitch in the third inning and his status is uncertain. The Brewers were also without injured slugger Aramis Ramirez (knee) in the series opener, but All-Star outfielder Carlos Gomez should return after serving a one-game suspension. Daniel Murphy boasts a career-best 77 RBIs for the Mets, who have won eight of their last 12.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Yovani Gallardo (11-10, 4.23 ERA) vs. Mets RH Carlos Torres (4-5, 3.36)

Gallardo turned his season around the last two months, allowing two or fewer earned runs in six of seven starts with a 3-1 record and 2.33 ERA. The 27-year-old from Mexico yielded four runs over six innings to beat the Mets on July 6. Lucas Duda is 3-for-7 with a pair of homers versus Gallardo, who is 3-3 in eight career starts with a 3.72 ERA against the Mets.

Torres notched the victory against Philadelphia on Sunday in his most recent start, giving up two runs over six innings. The 30-year-old has surrendered four runs in 14 innings in his last three outings, and three of his four wins this season have come at home. Gomez is 1-for-2 with a double against Torres, who gave up two runs in 2 1/3 innings of relief versus Milwaukee in 2012.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee C Jonathan Lucroy has 82 RBIs, more than anyone in the majors at his position.

2. The Mets have not won a season series against Milwaukee since 2008 and the teams have split two games this year.

3. The Brewers are 19-11 against National League East opponents and are 13-11 overall in September.

PREDICTION: Brewers 5, Mets 2