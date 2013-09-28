Preview: Brewers at Mets

With a winless stretch spanning more than two months, New York Mets veteran right-hander Aaron Harang would be wise to tread carefully Saturday when he faces the visiting Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee belted three homers Friday to record its second consecutive 4-2 triumph of the four-game series. Khris Davis blasted a two-run shot in the first, but exited seven innings later with a strained left hamstring and a tight right quad as he tried to leg out a grounder.

While Davis is likely to sit out Saturday, the Brewers may see the return of Jean Segura from a strained left hamstring. The speedy Segura has been sidelined since Sept. 18 and his 44 stolen bases are tied with New York’s Eric Young Jr. atop the National League ranks. Young had a pair of thefts in the series opener, but remained off the basepaths Friday following an 0-for-4 effort.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Mets RH Aaron Harang (5-12, 5.57)

With Wily Peralta being plagued by a blister on his right index finger, Nelson makes his first major-league start after three relief appearances in September. The 24-year-old has allowed one hit over five scoreless innings with the Brewers. Nelson made 15 starts with Triple-A Nashville, but must improve on his 50 walks in 83 1/3 innings to have success as a major-league pitcher.

Harang permitted just two runs in six innings against Cincinnati on Monday, but the no-decision stretched his winless skid to nine appearances. The 35-year-old saw his pitch count elevate after yielding six walks, ruining his chances of claiming a victory for the first time since July 22 - when he was a member of the Seattle Mariners. Harang owns a 6-6 mark with a 4.30 ERA in 24 appearances versus Milwaukee.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets 1B Lucas Duda on Friday batted in the No. 2 slot for the first time since 2010. He went 2-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts.

2. Friday’s victory was the Brewers’ fifth in six outings - and prevented the possibility of their first 90-loss campaign since 2004.

3. Nelson is making his second trip to Citi Field this year. He also made an appearance in the Futures Game on July 14.

PREDICTION: Mets 4, Brewers 1