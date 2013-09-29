Preview: Brewers at Mets

After serving as the New York Mets’ Opening Day starter, Jonathon Niese looks to finish strong as he takes the mound for Sunday’s season finale versus the visiting Milwaukee Brewers. Niese has won five of his seven decisions since coming off the disabled list, but the Mets have dropped three straight 4-2 decisions to the Brewers to fall to 32-48 at home. New York is batting a paltry .220 as a team at Citi Field while averaging just 3.3 runs per game.

The Mets look to a familiar favorite to hopefully lift the spirits of the hometown crowd as Mike Piazza will be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame prior to the contest. Carlos Gomez, who began his career with New York in 2007, isn’t making the locals happy. Gomez belted his third homer in five games during the fourth inning and capped a four-hit performance with an RBI bloop single the 10th on Saturday.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Marco Estrada (7-4, 4.02 ERA) vs. Mets LH Jonathon Niese (8-8, 3.74)

Estrada scattered two hits over seven strong innings against Atlanta on Monday to improve to 3-0 with a 2.26 ERA in his last eight outings since coming off the disabled list. The 30-year-old has fared well away from home, posting a 5-2 mark with a 2.17 ERA while limiting the opposition to a .178 batting average. Estrada struck out the side in one inning of relief against the Mets, but still owns a horrific 14.54 ERA versus the club.

Niese allowed two runs in seven innings en route to a 4-2 triumph over Cincinnati on Tuesday. The 26-year-old owns a 2-0 mark versus Milwaukee, but his 6.52 ERA while yielding a .325 batting average leave a bit to be desired. Niese has permitted just three homers in his last seven starts, with two coming against Miami on Sept. 13.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York manager Terry Collins agreed to a two-year contract extension, CBSSports.com reported on Saturday. The deal is expected to be officially announced on Monday.

2. The Brewers have won four in a row and six of their last seven games.

3. Milwaukee OF Khris Davis sat out Saturday’s tilt with both a quad and hamstring strain. He’ll miss Sunday’s finale as well.

PREDICTION: Brewers 4, Mets 2