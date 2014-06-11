Preview: Brewers at Mets

The New York Mets try to build on a rare offensive outburst when they host the first-place Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday in the middle contest of a three-game series. New York snapped a six-game losing streak after scoring six or more runs for only the second time in 26 games in a 6-2 victory over Milwaukee on Tuesday. Catcher Taylor Teagarden, who was making his Mets’ debut, hit a grand slam, improving the club to 11-for-64 with the bases loaded this season. “If I could help get the monkey off the back, whatever it takes,” said Teagarden, who was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday to replace the struggling Travis d‘Arnaud.

“(Teagarden) didn’t know you weren’t supposed to get a hit,” said manager Terry Collins, who received a vote of confidence from general manager Sandy Alderson prior to the game. Milwaukee, which is 3-3 on its eight-game road trip, saw its lead in the National League Central trimmed to four games over St. Louis. New York rookie Jacob deGrom searches for his first major-league victory in his sixth turn and opposes Wily Peralta, who finally received ample run support to snap a five-start winless streak (0-4) in his last outing.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin, SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Wily Peralta (5-5, 3.03 ERA) vs. Mets RH Jacob deGrom (0-2, 3.19)

Peralta yielded four runs and five hits in five innings of Milwaukee’s 8-5 victory at Minnesota on Thursday. “The hitters picked me up and I appreciate that,” the 25-year-old Dominican Republic native told reporters. “And I had a lot of great defense behind me, too. ... I need to work ahead in the count. I’ve been working behind hitters. That’s why my pitch count has been so high early.” Peralta, who was 0-4 with a 3.64 ERA in his previous five starts while receiving a total of seven runs of support, defeated the Mets in his only appearance against them 3-0 in 2012 after yielding two hits in eight innings in his fourth major-league appearance.

DeGrom began his career with four quality starts before yielding four runs, five hits and three walks in five innings, but received a no-decision in a 7-4 loss to the Cubs in Chicago on Thursday. ”It wasn’t his best outing by any means, but certainly it was fine,” Collins told reporters of the 25-year-old Florida native. DeGrom, who struck out 11 in his previous start, has 28 in 31 innings while sporting a 1.16 WHIP and .194 batting average against.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee CF Carlos Gomez has reached base in 25 consecutive games - the longest streak in the majors, while New York RF Curtis Granderson’s run stands at 22 - second-longest in baseball.

2. The Mets have 21 losses this season after holding a lead - most in the majors.

3. Milwaukee RHP Mike Fiers on Tuesday made his season debut after being recalled from Triple-A Nashville, and allowed a hit and a walk in a scoreless eighth.

PREDICTION: Brewers 3, Mets 2