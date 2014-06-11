FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Brewers at Mets
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 12, 2014 / 2:51 AM / 3 years ago

Preview: Brewers at Mets

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The New York Mets try to build on a rare offensive outburst when they host the first-place Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday in the middle contest of a three-game series. New York snapped a six-game losing streak after scoring six or more runs for only the second time in 26 games in a 6-2 victory over Milwaukee on Tuesday. Catcher Taylor Teagarden, who was making his Mets’ debut, hit a grand slam, improving the club to 11-for-64 with the bases loaded this season. “If I could help get the monkey off the back, whatever it takes,” said Teagarden, who was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday to replace the struggling Travis d‘Arnaud.

“(Teagarden) didn’t know you weren’t supposed to get a hit,” said manager Terry Collins, who received a vote of confidence from general manager Sandy Alderson prior to the game. Milwaukee, which is 3-3 on its eight-game road trip, saw its lead in the National League Central trimmed to four games over St. Louis. New York rookie Jacob deGrom searches for his first major-league victory in his sixth turn and opposes Wily Peralta, who finally received ample run support to snap a five-start winless streak (0-4) in his last outing.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin, SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Wily Peralta (5-5, 3.03 ERA) vs. Mets RH Jacob deGrom (0-2, 3.19)

Peralta yielded four runs and five hits in five innings of Milwaukee’s 8-5 victory at Minnesota on Thursday. “The hitters picked me up and I appreciate that,” the 25-year-old Dominican Republic native told reporters. “And I had a lot of great defense behind me, too. ... I need to work ahead in the count. I’ve been working behind hitters. That’s why my pitch count has been so high early.” Peralta, who was 0-4 with a 3.64 ERA in his previous five starts while receiving a total of seven runs of support, defeated the Mets in his only appearance against them 3-0 in 2012 after yielding two hits in eight innings in his fourth major-league appearance.

DeGrom began his career with four quality starts before yielding four runs, five hits and three walks in five innings, but received a no-decision in a 7-4 loss to the Cubs in Chicago on Thursday. ”It wasn’t his best outing by any means, but certainly it was fine,” Collins told reporters of the 25-year-old Florida native. DeGrom, who struck out 11 in his previous start, has 28 in 31 innings while sporting a 1.16 WHIP and .194 batting average against.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee CF Carlos Gomez has reached base in 25 consecutive games - the longest streak in the majors, while New York RF Curtis Granderson’s run stands at 22 - second-longest in baseball.

2. The Mets have 21 losses this season after holding a lead - most in the majors.

3. Milwaukee RHP Mike Fiers on Tuesday made his season debut after being recalled from Triple-A Nashville, and allowed a hit and a walk in a scoreless eighth.

PREDICTION: Brewers 3, Mets 2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.