Preview: Brewers at Mets

The Milwaukee Brewers can become the second team in the National League to reach 40 wins when they wrap up an eight-game road trip in the finale of a three-game set versus the host New York Mets on Thursday. Milwaukee rode a strong pitching performance from Wily Peralta to knot the series with the Mets at one game apiece and sends out ace Kyle Lohse on Thursday. Catcher Jonathan Lucroy is riding a seven-game hitting streak that lifted his batting average to .341.

After creeping within a game of the .500 mark, New York has regressed with a 1-7 mark in its last eight games while failing to score more than four runs in any of the losses. One reason for the offensive ineptitude is the ongoing struggles of captain David Wright, who is mired in a 1-for-26 rut and doesn’t have an RBI or an extra-base hit in the last eight games. Left-hander Jonathon Niese, one of the few constants this season, opposes Lohse in the series finale.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin, SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Kyle Lohse (7-2, 3.27 ERA) vs. Mets LH Jonathon Niese (3-3, 2.68)

Lohse had won a major league-best seven straight decisions, including a three-hit shutout against the Chicago Cubs, prior to a shellacking by Pittsburgh last time out. Lohse has yielded three runs or fewer in 11 of his 13 starts and surrendered one walk or less in his last nine outings. Lohse has struggled against the Mets in his career with a 2-4 record and a 5.40 ERA in 10 starts but hasn’t faced them since June 2012.

Niese has pitched better than his record indicates, failing to factor in the decision in his last three starts despite allowing two runs in each of them. Niese has not permitted more than three earned runs in any of his 12 starts and keeps the ball in the park, surrendering five home runs over 77 1/3 innings. He is 2-0 with a 5.68 ERA in five career starts against Milwaukee, including six innings of two-run ball on Sept. 29.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers CF Carlos Gomez owns a nine-game hitting streak and has reached safely in 26 straight games.

2. Wright is 9-for-21 with a pair of homers against Lohse.

3. Lohse has yet to win at Citi Field, posting an 0-2 record with a 6.28 ERA in three starts.

PREDICTION: Mets 4, Brewers 3