Preview: Brewers at Mets

After a dismal series in Wrigley Field, the New York Mets try to re-establish their home dominance when they begin a three-game set against Milwaukee on Friday. The Mets produced a total of five runs and suffered one walk-off loss in the first three games against the Chicago Cubs before losing a four-run lead in a 6-5 setback Thursday afternoon in the series finale.

That capped a 2-5 road trip for New York, which is hoping to build upon its 13-3 home record. Bartolo Colon gets the nod for the Mets and will be looking to extend his streak of 40 1/3 innings without a walk, the second-longest stretch in franchise history behind Bret Saberhagen (47 2/3 in 1994). Following a 7-3 surge, the Brewers dropped the last two games of a 10-game homestand to the Chicago White Sox, both 4-2. Milwaukee’s injury-marred campaign continued with the loss of shortstop Jean Segura, who suffered a fractured pinky on his right hand and was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Kyle Lohse (2-4, 7.03 ERA) vs. Mets RH Bartolo Colon (6-1, 3.30)

Lohse got the win despite allowing four runs and seven hits in five innings against the Cubs on Saturday, yielding at least one home run for the seventh time in as many starts this season. He has his worst hit rate (10.2 per nine innings) since a rocky 2010 campaign and the highest home run rate (2.3 per nine) of his 15-year career. The 36-year-old allowed only an unearned run in eight dominant innings of a no-decision at New York last June, but is 2-4 with a 4.68 ERA lifetime versus the Mets.

Colon, who will be appearing in his 450th career game, has been a big part of the Mets’ home dominance, going 3-0 with a 2.18 mark in three starts at Citi Field. He went on the road to become the National League’s first six-game winner Sunday in Philadelphia, letting up four runs in six innings of a 7-4 triumph. The 41-year-old is 3-1 with a 3.97 ERA in six career starts against the Brewers, his lone loss coming nearly 16 years ago while a member of the Cleveland Indians.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets RF Curtis Granderson is 8-for-17 with two homers against Lohse.

2. Brewers IF Hector Gomez, who will get the bulk of the playing time at shortstop with Segura out, has eight extra-base hits among his 14 hits this season.

3. The Brewers have won 12 of their last 15 games in New York.

PREDICTION: Mets 6, Brewers 3