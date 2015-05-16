Preview: Brewers at Mets

Injuries and controversy have marred the last couple of years of Ryan Braun’s career, but the former MVP looks like he is regaining his power stroke. Braun will try to build on a two-homer opener when his Milwaukee Brewers visit the New York Mets for the second of a three-game series on Saturday.

Braun’s return to form has coincided directly with a surge for the Brewers, who have won four of their last six games and eight of 13. Braun has 14 runs scored and 11 RBIs in the last 13 games and sent a blast into the second deck on Friday to provide the highlight for Milwaukee’s 7-0 triumph. New York is streaking in the opposite direction and saw its losing streak hit five with Friday’s loss. The Mets have dropped 11 of their last 16 games and the offense has managed three or fewer runs in 10 of those setbacks.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Matt Garza (2-4, 4.04 ERA) vs. Mets RH Jacob deGrom (3-4, 3.46)

Garza had his best outing of the season last time out but did not factor in the decision despite allowing one run and three hits in seven innings. The 31-year-old yielded three or fewer earned runs in each of his last four starts but came out with a win in only one of those outings. Garza has never lost in three career starts against the Mets, going 1-0 with a 1.64 ERA.

deGrom is trying to bounce back after getting knocked around for four runs on five hits and a season-high four walks over five innings in a loss at the Chicago Cubs on Monday. The 26-year-old is 1-3 with one quality start in his last four turns and failed to make it through six innings in all three losses. deGrom made two starts against the Brewers in his 2014 rookie campaign, going 1-1 while allowing a total of three runs in 12 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets 2B Dilson Herrera is expected to be placed on the disabled list after breaking the tip of his finger on Friday.

2. Milwaukee OF Gerardo Parra homered on Friday and has multiple hits in each of his last three starts.

3. New York SS Ruben Tejada is 1-for-9 in his last four games to drop his batting average to .205.

PREDICTION: Mets 3, Brewers 2