Preview: Brewers at Mets

The New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers have traded lopsided victories in the first two games of their series. One team will try to turn the trick again when the Brewers visit the Mets for the rubber match of the three-game series on Sunday.

Milwaukee took Friday’s opener 7-0 but was ripped 14-1 on Saturday as New York’s offense enjoyed its best night of the season. The Mets came within one run of matching the franchise record for runs in an inning with a 10-run fourth against Matt Garza in Saturday’s triumph – equaling the team’s run total in the previous five games in the frame. Even starting pitcher Jacob deGrom got into the action, pounding out two hits in the rally and collecting three of New York’s 16 hits on the night. The victory snapped a five-game slide for the Mets and handed Milwaukee its third loss in the last four contests.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), WPIX (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Wily Peralta (1-4, 3.80 ERA) vs. Mets RH Noah Syndergaard (0-1, 5.06)

Peralta followed up his first win with a fourth straight quality start, holding the Chicago White Sox to two runs and six hits in six innings on Monday. The 26-year-old has only surrendered four earned runs in his last three starts, but all four have come as a result of the home run ball. Peralta is 3-0 with a 1.35 ERA in three career starts against New York.

Syndergaard is making his second career start after a shaky debut on Tuesday at Chicago, when he was reached for three runs on six hits and four walks in 5 1/3 innings against the Cubs. The hard-throwing Texan held the Cubs scoreless until the sixth, when an RBI double and a two-run homer marred his final line. Syndergaard struck out six in that outing.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets SS Wilmer Flores hit a grand slam on Saturday and has a pair of homers in the last three contests.

2. Milwaukee SS Luis Sardinas went 2-for-3 with a run scored in his team debut on Saturday.

3. New York CF Juan Lagares is 3-for-34 over his last eight games.

PREDICTION: Mets 3, Brewers 2