Preview: Brewers at Mets

After surviving a scare the caused him to miss a start due to tightness in his elbow and forearm, Steven Matz returns to the mound for the New York Mets on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series versus the visiting Milwaukee Brewers. The Mets are mired in a 1-6 slide after dropping two of three to the Washington Nationals.

Matz will be pitching on 10 days’ rest as he attempts to win his sixth consecutive start, a span in which he did not allow a run on three occasions. New York manager Terry Collins said he may be a “little conservative” with the pitch count of his prized left-hander, who received a cortisone shot on Monday. Milwaukee won two of three from the major league-leading Chicago Cubs behind a pitching staff that has allowed more than three runs only once in the last nine games. Wily Peralta, sporting one of the highest ERAs (7.30) among starters in baseball, will oppose Matz in the series opener.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Wily Peralta (2-4, 7.30 ERA) vs. Mets LH Steven Matz (5-1, 2.86)

Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell plans on keeping Peralta in the starting rotation despite another rocky outing in his last turn, when he was dented for six runs over 4 2/3 innings in a no-decision versus San Diego. The 27-year-old Dominican managed to earn a split in his previous two starts against Miami despite permitting a total of 23 hits. Peralta has enjoyed success against New York with a 3-1 mark and 2.88 ERA in four starts.

Matz pronounced himself good to go after throwing a bullpen session on Wednesday and will hope the layoff doesn’t interrupt a stellar stretch in which he allowed a total of four runs during his winning streak. The Long Island native gave up two runs on six hits over six innings to beat the Dodgers on May 9. Matz had an ugly season debut versus Miami, but he has been brilliant in his last two home starts, giving up nine hits in 13 2/3 scoreless innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes is 9-for-22 with two homers against Milwaukee.

2. Brewers LF Ryan Braun, batting a team-high .364, sat out the past two games due to stiffness in his back.

3. Mets OF Curtis Granderson is 4-for-29 with 12 strikeouts in the last eight games.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Brewers 3