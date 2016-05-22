Preview: Brewers at Mets

Matt Harvey may be causing some consternation among fans of the New York Mets, but the presence of Noah Syndergaard in the rotation is helping to quell those jitters. Syndergaard looks to win his third consecutive start when the Mets attempt to complete a three-game sweep of the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday afternoon.

Syndergaard is coming off a dominant performance against National League East rival Washington, striking out 10 in seven scoreless innings to win a high-profile duel against Nationals ace Max Scherzer. “He’s special,” New York catcher Kevin Plawecki told reporters of Syndergaard. “No stage is too big for him.” Yoenis Cespedes clubbed his 14th homer and David Wright delivered a walk-off single in the ninth to hand the Brewers their second straight one-run defeat after winning three of their previous four games. Ex-Met Kirk Nieuwenhuis has struggled in his return to Citi Field, going 0-for-7 with five strikeouts in the series.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), WPIX (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Chase Anderson (2-5, 5.32 ERA) vs. Mets RH Noah Syndergaard (4-2, 2.19)

Anderson won for the first time since his season debut with a gem versus the Chicago Cubs last time out, taking a no-hitter into the eighth inning in a 4-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs. It brought an end to an ugly five-start losing streak for Anderson, who was tagged for 27 runs and nine home runs during that span. Anderson also was stung by the long ball in his last start at Citi Field on July 10, giving up two homers and four runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Syndergaard bounced back from a two-start losing streak by winning his last two turns, permitting two runs or fewer for the sixth time in his overpowering victory against the Nationals. Syndergaard, who reached 100 miles per hour on the radar gun 13 times in his last outing, beat the Los Angeles Dodgers with eight innings of two-run ball in his previous turn. Syndergaard is 8-3 with a 2.53 ERA at Citi Field, holding opposing hitters to a .209 batting average against.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets 1B Lucas Duda had an MRI exam on his ailing back and is expected to miss a few days.

2. Brewers LF Ryan Braun (back), who has missed the past four games, is hopeful of returning to the lineup on Sunday.

3. Saturday’s walk-off win was the first for New York since July 31, 2015.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Brewers 2