Preview: Brewers at Mets

The New York Mets attempt to avenge a sweep on the road earlier this month when they begin a four-game home series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday. New York lost three straight in Milwaukee from May 12-14, getting outscored 29-17 in the process.

The Mets have very little time to prepare for the Brewers as they cruised to a 7-2 victory in the rubber match of a three-game set in Pittsburgh on Sunday night. Milwaukee enters following a six-game homestand that began with four straight losses but ended with back-to-back wins over Arizona, including Sunday's 9-5 triumph. Domingo Santana was the hitting star for the Brewers, going 2-for-4 with his first career grand slam - the first by Milwaukee at home since August 2015 - and scoring three runs. The Brewers have scored 15 runs in their last two contests after totaling nine in their previous four.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Matt Garza (2-1, 3.60 ERA) vs. Mets RH Robert Gsellman (2-3, 6.45)

Garza is coming off his first loss of the season, a setback against Toronto on Wednesday in which he was tagged for six runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings. The 33-year-old Californian had produced four straight quality starts prior to the setback and had yielded fewer than three earned runs in four of his first five outings of 2017. Garza improved to 2-1 with a 4.60 ERA in five career starts against New York after allowing two runs over six frames in a home victory on May 12.

Gsellman returned to the rotation Wednesday after making a pair of relief appearances and allowed three runs over six innings in a no-decision against San Diego. The 23-year-old from the Golden State has given up three or more runs in each of his eight starts this year and has worked more than five innings only twice. Gsellman faced the Brewers for the first time in his brief career on May 13 and was battered for six runs - five earned - on nine hits and three walks over four frames en route to a loss at Milwaukee.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets OF Curtis Granderson went 3-for-5 on Sunday to extend his hitting streak to five games but raised his season average to just .191.

2. Milwaukee 3B Travis Shaw is 6-for-17 during his four-game hitting streak and has hit safely in 15 of his last 16 contests.

3. New York LHP Steven Matz (elbow) was brilliant in his second rehab start for Triple-A Las Vegas, recording eight strikeouts while throwing 50 of his 73 pitches for strikes in five perfect innings.

PREDICTION: Brewers 5, Mets 2