Preview: Brewers at Mets

The New York Mets' pitching staff was bludgeoned for 29 runs in a three-game sweep at Milwaukee earlier this month, but they quieted the Brewers' offense in the opener of a four-game series. Duplicating that may be a tough task for New York, which sends Tyler Pill to the mound for his first major league start versus visiting Milwaukee on Tuesday night.

Mets second baseman Wilmer Flores went 3-for-4 in Monday's 4-2 victory, giving him multiple hits in five of his last nine games. Although outfielder Michael Conforto is 3-for-18 in the last four games, he had an RBI double Monday and has hit safely in nine of his last 10 contests. First baseman Eric Thames is in an 0-for-18 rut for the Brewers, who remain atop the National League Central despite dropping six of their last eight. Kyle Davies, who beat New York with five innings of four-run ball on May 13, looks to improve to 3-0 lifetime against the Mets.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Zach Davies (5-3, 5.33 ERA) vs. Mets RH Tyler Pill (0-1, 13.50)

Despite posting a quality start, Davies suffered his first loss since April 9 when he gave up three runs on seven hits over six innings in a 4-0 loss to Arizona last time out. The 24-year-old was 5-0 in his previous six turns despite pitching six innings just once in that span. Davies has pitched better away from Miller Park, posting a 9-3 career record and 3.84 ERA on the road.

Pill made in major league debut in relief Saturday at Pittsburgh, taking the loss after loading the bases on a single, hit batsman and a walk before Josh Edgin surrendered the winning hit. Pill gets a chance to atone for that cameo after he posted a 3-1 record with a 1.96 ERA in seven starts at Triple-A Las Vegas. He tossed 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball in his last start on May 21.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers OF Domingo Santana has two homers and six RBIs during a four-game hitting streak.

2. Mets RF Jay Bruce is 1-for-11 versus Milwaukee this season.

3. Brewers 3B Travis Shaw has hit safely in five straight and 16 of 17 games.

PREDICTION: Brewers 6, Mets 3