Preview: Brewers at Mets

Right-hander Jacob deGrom will look to extend his unbeaten string to seven starts when the New York Mets continue their four-game series against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night. New York has won three in a row and four of five after squeezing out a 5-4 victory in 12 innings on Jay Bruce's walk-off single Tuesday night.

The 28-year-old deGrom had one of his worst starts of the season at Milwaukee on May 14 with six innings of four-run ball, but he has rebounded to win his last two starts while permitting one run over 15 1/3 frames. The Mets will be looking for him to pitch deep into the game after they were forced to use their bullpen for 6 2/3 innings in Tuesday's marathon. Milwaukee has dropped seven of nine games and stranded 14 runners in its latest setback, although Orlando Arcia collected three hits to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. The Brewers will try to halt their malaise with Opening Day starter Junior Guerra, who missed nearly two months due to a calf strain.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Júnior Guerra (0-0, 3.12 ERA) vs. Mets RH Jacob deGrom (4-1, 3.23)

Guerra returned from an absence of 7 1/2 weeks to make his second start of the season, working 5 2/3 innings and holding Arizona to one run on three hits over 5 2/3 innings. The 32-year-old was a revelation for Milwaukee in 2016, going 9-3 with a 2.81 ERA in 20 starts. Guerra faced the Mets in June last year and earned a no-decision despite pitching 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball.

Posting his fifth double-digit strikeout effort of the season, deGrom overpowered Pittsburgh in his last outing, working a season-high 8 1/3 innings while giving up one run and fanning 10. It marked the seventh time in his last eight starts that he has tallied at least seven strikeouts, boosting his season total to 86 in 64 innings. He is 3-1 with a 2.92 ERA in six starts versus the Brewers, but Domingo Santana is 2-for-2 against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets 1B Lucas Duda has four homers and eight RBIs during a six-game hitting streak.

2. Brewers 3B Travis Shaw has hit safely in six straight games.

3. Mets 2B Neil Walker collected two hits Tuesday, including the 1,000th of his career.

PREDICTION: Mets 4, Brewers 3