Preview: Brewers at Mets

Eric Thames cooled off after a scintillating first four weeks that saw him bash 11 home runs in April, but the Milwaukee Brewers' left fielder is starting to emerge from his power slump. Thames and the visiting Brewers will try to salvage a four-game split against the New York Mets on Thursday afternoon in the series finale.

Thames was in a 1-for-23 funk before collecting two hits in each of his last two games, including a two-run homer off Jacob deGrom that ignited Milwaukee's 7-1 romp on Wednesday. Leadoff batter Eric Sogard has helped No. 2 hitter Thames by drawing five walks over the last two games and is batting .400 in 15 contests. Michael Conforto's double in the ninth produced New York's only run and extended his hitting streak to four games. Curtis Granderson has recorded multi-hit performances in three of his last four contests to push his batting average above .200 for the first time since April 13.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Chase Anderson (3-1, 3.72 ERA) vs. Mets RH Zack Wheeler (3-2, 3.83)

Anderson halted a six-start winless drought with an overpowering performance last time out, recording a career-best 11 strikeouts while allowing one hit over seven scoreless innings versus Arizona. He was hit hard by the Chicago Cubs in his previous turn, giving up three homers and six runs over four frames. In three career starts against the Mets, Anderson is 0-2 with a 4.80 ERA.

Wheeler turned in his third quality start in four outings Saturday at Pittsburgh, but he did not factor in the decision after yielding three runs and seven hits over six innings. A blister on his right hand forced Wheeler out of the game after 94 pitches. He went 2-0 over his previous three turns, surrendering four runs and 13 hits while overcoming 10 walks in 17 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers SS Orlando Arcia is riding a career-high 11-game hitting streak.

2. Mets SS Asdrúbal Cabrera is 7-for-16 during his four-game hitting streak.

3. Milwaukee 3B Travis Shaw has hit safely in seven straight games, recording multiple hits in four of his last six.

PREDICTION: Brewers 5, Mets 3