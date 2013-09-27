Brewers 4, Mets 2: Scooter Gennett recorded a two-run single as visiting Milwaukee scored four times in the second inning and held on to claim the opener of the four-game series.

Mets captain David Wright left the game as a precaution after being hit on the helmet by a pitch from Milwaukee starter Johnny Hellweg in the third inning. Alfredo Figaro (3-3) completed two scoreless innings to pick up the victory for the Brewers, who have won four of their last five contests.

Jeff Bianchi and Juan Francisco also knocked in runs for the Brewers, who used five pitchers to strand 11 runners on base. Dillon Gee (12-11) allowed four runs and seven hits over the first six innings, leaving him one frame short of 200 this season. Josh Satin homered in the ninth for the Mets.

Francisco grounded an RBI single up the middle and Bianchi’s bloop base hit brought home another before Gennett capped the uprising by lining his two-run single to left. Daniel Murphy’s groundout pushed across a run before the Mets left the bases loaded in the third.

Rob Wooten and Brandon Kintzler followed Figaro with scoreless frames and Jim Henderson gave up a run and two hits in the ninth before nailing down his 27th save. Travis d’Arnaud and Justin Turner had a pair of hits for the Mets, who were 0-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Milwaukee CF Carlos Gomez sat out a one-game suspension for his actions during an incident in Wednesday’s contest against the Atlanta Braves. … Mets OF Eric Young Jr. stole two bases to tie Brewers SS Jean Segura for the National League lead with 44. Segura has been out since Sept. 18 with a hamstring injury. … Hellweg yielded one run on two hits and four walks while hitting two batters.