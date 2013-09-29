(Updated: ADDS dropped word “a” in 3rd graph)

Mets 3, Brewers 2: Eric Young Jr.’s RBI groundout capped off a mistake-filled eighth inning as host New York rallied to avoid a four-game sweep against Milwaukee.

After Milwaukee starter Marco Estrada allowed only two singles through seven innings, Brandon Kintzler (3-3) coughed up a 2-1 lead in the eighth when his defense failed him. Juan Lagares reached on a throwing error by Jeff Bianchi to open the inning and came around to score when catcher Jonathan Lucroy threw past second baseman Scooter Gennett at first on Juan Centeno’s sacrifice bunt.

Wilfredo Tovar reached on a fielder’s choice grounder to move pinch runner Matt den Dekker to third and the Mets (74-88) pulled ahead on Young’s groundout two batters later. Vic Black (3-0) worked around a walk in the eighth for the victory and Frank Francisco struck out a pair during a flawless ninth for his first save.

New York starter Jon Niese avoided a tough-luck loss, yielding two runs on six hits over six frames. Young and Daniel Murphy each singled to account for the only Mets’ hits off Estrada while David Wright drove in a run in the first with a sacrifice fly.

Sean Halton plated a run on a fielder’s choice groundout and Logan Schafer added an RBI on an infield single in the fourth for Milwaukee (74-88), which saw its four-game winning streak snapped.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The start of the game was delayed as former catcher Mike Piazza was inducted into the Mets’ Hall of Fame. … Young’s two steals gave him a National League-high 46 for the season, two more than Milwaukee SS Jean Segura. … The Brewers lost for only the second time in 12 road games against the Mets.