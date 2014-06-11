EditorsNote: headline typo fix

Teagarden slam pushes Mets over Brewers

NEW YORK -- If there’s one thing Taylor Teagarden knows how to do, it’s make a memorable first impression on a new team.

Teagarden, appearing in the major leagues for the first time in more than nine months, hit a grand slam with two outs in the sixth inning Tuesday night to blow open a close game and lift the New York Mets to a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field.

Teagarden’s grand slam -- an opposite field shot that just cleared the wall in right field -- provided a rare bit of clutch hitting for the Mets (29-35). New York, which snapped a six-game losing streak, has just 11 hits in 64 at-bats this season with the bases loaded.

“Hadn’t been there, didn’t know you’re not supposed to get a hit,” Mets manager Terry Collins said.

For Teagarden -- who was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday and played in a big league game Tuesday for the first time since last Aug. 30 -- the grand slam also continued his uncanny knack for quickly homering in a key situation for a new team.

His first hit with all three of his major league clubs has been a decisive home run. As a rookie on July 20, 2008, Teagarden hit a solo homer to provide the only run in the Texas Rangers’ victory over the Minnesota Twins.

On July 14, 2012, Teagarden -- hours removed from being activated off the disabled list -- hit a two-run walk-off homer in the 13th inning of the Baltimore Orioles’ 8-6 win over the Detroit Tigers.

“This one felt just as good as the other ones, that’s for sure,” Teagarden said.

The grand slam Tuesday provided some much-needed breathing room for the Mets, who are 8-17 in one-run games and blew leads in five of the six losses they suffered at the end of a road trip last week.

“Two-out knocks in that situation, that’s what a manager dreams of,” Teagarden said. “Extend the lead a little bit. It’s what you try to do as a player. It’s just nice to come through late in the game. It’s a great feeling, kind of takes the anxiety out of the game.”

It remains to be seen if Teagarden can build off his latest first homer -- he has 21 homers but has struck out 185 times in 471 major league at-bats -- but he will get a chance to prove it wasn’t a fluke as he splits time at catcher with Anthony Recker while the Mets’ Opening Day starter, Travis d‘Arnaud, regains his confidence at Las Vegas. D‘Arnaud was sent to Triple-A to make room for Teagarden.

“He doesn’t have a lot of major league at-bats, but he’s got some home runs,” Collins said. “I talked to the guys in Vegas and they said the same thing: He’s going to swing and miss, but he’s got big-time power.”

Second baseman Daniel Murphy gave the Mets the lead in the third with a two-run homer.

Mets right-hander Daisuke Matsuzaka (3-0) earned the win after allowing one run on three hits and three walks while striking out five over six innings.

He also survived an injury scare in the sixth, when Brewers center fielder Carlos Gomez hit a scorching line drive that hit Matsuzaka flush in the back of his right leg. Matsuzaka immediately fielded the ball and threw out the speedy Gomez before he began hopping around in pain.

“In these situations, from my past experience, the longer you wait, usually the more it starts to hurt,” Matsuzaka said through an interpreter. “So I just wanted to get the guy out quickly at first and then just get going to the next batter as quickly as possible.”

Gomez and first baseman Lyle Overbay each had RBI doubles for the Brewers (38-27), who fell to 3-3 on an eight-game road trip as their lead in the NL Central dropped to four games over St. Louis. Overbay was the only player on either team to collect two hits.

Estrada (5-3) was charged with all six runs on four hits and four walks while striking out five. Afterward, Brewers manager Ron Roenicke declined to guarantee Estrada -- who has a 6.67 ERA in his last five starts, a stretch in which he has issued 15 walks over 29 2/3 innings -- would remain in the rotation.

“I don’t know,” Roenicke said. “We’ll have to talk about it.”

NOTES: Mets RHP Matt Harvey, who was scheduled to throw off a mound this week for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery last Oct. 22, had the session pushed back to at least next week. The delay all but ends Harvey’s hopes of pitching this season. Mets GM Sandy Alderson said Harvey would not pitch before the 11-month anniversary of his surgery. ... Mets 2B Daniel Murphy spent Monday’s off day at the White House, where he spoke about the evolving role of the working father during the Working Families Summit. Asked how he prepared for his speech, Murphy said, “I winged it.” ... An MRI administered to Brewers RHP Tyler Thornburg (sore right elbow) was clean, indicating he does not need Tommy John surgery. ... The Brewers began a stretch of 20 games in as many days Tuesday.