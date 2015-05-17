Mets use 10-run inning to rout Brewers

NEW YORK -- For the New York Mets, understatement was the only way to put into context one of the biggest -- and most unexpected -- offensive outbursts in franchise history.

“Tonight was a good night for us to get our spirits back up, for sure,” Mets manager Terry Collins said after New York rode a 10-run fourth inning to a 14-1 rout of the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field.

The resounding win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Mets (21-16), who scored just 10 runs during the skid. But they equaled that during a surreal 32-minute fourth inning in which New York sent 15 men to the plate against beleaguered Brewers right-handers Matt Garza and Brandon Kintzler.

The Mets racked up nine hits in the fourth, including a grand slam by shortstop Wilmer Flores, who became the first National League position player ever to start a non-interleague game batting ninth and hit a grand slam.

Right-handed pitcher Jacob deGrom, whose RBI single in the third gave the Mets a 1-0 lead, had two hits in the fourth, including a single immediately before Flores’ homer. DeGrom’s single began a stretch in which eight straight Mets reached base safely.

“A lot of guys were able to have some good at-bats, good results and feel good about themselves for tonight,” left fielder Michael Cuddyer said. “A fun win.”

Cuddyer opened the fourth with a single and scored the first run with one out, when he broke for home on a grounder to shortstop by catcher and seventh-place hitter Kevin Plawecki. The throw from Luis Sardinas beat Cuddyer but was high and wide left of catcher Martin Maldonado.

After Flores’ grand slam, the Mets re-loaded the bases via singles from right fielder Curtis Granderson and center fielder Juan Lagares and a walk by first baseman Lucas Duda. Cuddyer chased Garza with a two-run double and second baseman Daniel Murphy greeted Kintzler with another two-run double.

“The line was moving,” Flores said with a grin. “We finally woke up.”

Third baseman Eric Campbell, who accounted for the first out, got in on the fun with an RBI single. Plawecki struck out and deGrom singled again before Flores grounded out to finally end the inning.

“That was big for us,” deGrom said. “We haven’t scored many runs lately. To go out there and put up an inning like that -- guys are starting to swing the bat well. Hopefully it translates over to tomorrow.”

The 10-run inning was the fourth time the Mets have scored at least 10 runs in a frame and the first since July 16, 2006, when New York scored a team-record 11 runs in the sixth inning of a 13-7 win over the Chicago Cubs. It also was the Mets’ first 10-run inning at home since June 30, 2000, when they scored 10 runs in the eighth inning to stun the Atlanta Braves 11-8 at Shea Stadium.

Garza (2-5) ended up being charged with a career-high 10 runs, 10 hits and three walks while striking out two in 3 1/3 innings. His ERA soared from 4.04 to 5.72.

“Not a good night,” Garza said. “Frankly I sucked. That’s it and there’s nothing left to say. It’s on me. My job is to go deep and I didn’t get anywhere close to where I wanted.”

The Mets scored three more times in the seventh, when Plawecki hit a leadoff homer and Granderson laced a two-run blast.

“It was just a good night for us,” Collins said. “We had some guys hit the ball good.”

DeGrom improved to 4-4 after allowing one run, five hits and one walk while striking out six in six innings. He was the first Mets pitcher since Chris Young to have two hits in an inning and three hits in a game. Young achieved both feats on April 5, 2011.

Sardinas and center fielder Carlos Gomez had two hits apiece for the Brewers (13-24), who fell to 6-6 under new manager Craig Counsell. Sardinas scored Milwaukee’s ;lone run on a sixth-inning sacrifice fly by right fielder Ryan Braun.

“I think it’s just an ugly game and that’s why we’re happy there’s a game tomorrow,” Counsell said. “You flush it when you leave the ballpark and get ready for tomorrow.”

NOTES: The Mets recalled INF Eric Campbell from Triple-A Las Vegas and placed 2B Dilson Herrera on the 15-day disabled list with a broken tip of his right middle finger. Herrera, the 13th Mets player on the disabled list this year, was hurt fielding a grounder during batting practice on Friday. ... Mets 3B David Wright, who was placed on the disabled list April 15 with a hamstring strain and had his rehab slowed by a sore back, could resume baseball activities on Monday. ... SS Luis Sardinas made his first start for the Brewers on his 22nd birthday. ... Brewers RHP Matt Garza batted eighth, one night after RHP Kyle Lohse batted eighth. It was the first time the Brewers batted the pitcher eighth in consecutive games since Aug. 23-24, 2009.