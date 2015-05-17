Mets top Brewers, Syndergaard earns first MLB win

NEW YORK -- The New York Mets wasted little time Sunday, picking up offensively where they left off Saturday night. Nor did rookie right-handed pitcher Noah Syndergaard hesitate in giving the Mets and a crowd of 32,422 an idea of what they might expect from their latest mound phenom.

Right fielder Curtis Granderson hit a leadoff homer to give the Mets a lead they never relinquished and Syndergaard threw six strong innings to earn his first big league win in his Citi Field debut as New York cruised past the Milwaukee Brewers, 5-1.

The Mets (22-16) outscored the Brewers 19-2 in winning the final two games of the three-game series. After scoring 10 runs in the fourth inning Saturday, New York scored one run apiece in the first and third before adding three more in the fifth.

“Had some big hits, kept it going, kept pecking away,” Mets manager Terry Collins said.

The early outburst was more than enough for the 22-year-old Syndergaard, whose entrance into a young and promising Mets rotation has been anticipated since New York acquired him from the Toronto Blue Jays in the deal that sent reigning National League Cy Young Award winner R.A. Dickey to Canada following the 2012 season.

Syndergaard, who had a 1.82 ERA in five starts at Triple-A Las Vegas prior to his promotion, lost to the Chicago Cubs in his major league debut Tuesday but immediately rewarded the fans who paid him homage Sunday by showing up to Citi Field dressed as the comic book superhero Thor. That’s the nickname Syndergaard has earned thanks to his hulking 6-foot-6 frame, long blonde hair and last name that sounds like Thor’s home planet of Asgard.

“It was really cool looking up in the stands, seeing all the people dressed as Thor and shouting Thor and my name,” Syndergaard said.

Syndergaard allowed the one run on three hits and one walk while striking out five. He threw a first-pitch strike to 15 of the 23 batters he faced and kept the Brewers off-balance, mixing a fastball, consistently clocked in the 96-97 mph range, with a changeup, clocked around 80 mph, and a curveball he threw in the mid-70s.

“You knew the way Noah started out, kind of thought he could control this thing today,” Collins said.

Syndergaard didn’t allow a hit until the fourth and didn’t run into trouble until the sixth, when he gave up a leadoff single to shortstop Luis Sardinas before hitting center fielder Carlos Gomez in the left earflap with a 96-mph fastball.

“I got lucky, it hit me right in the helmet,” Gomez said. “I feel fine.”

Gomez remained on the ground for several minutes. While he was tended to by Brewers trainer Dan Wright, Collins jogged out to the mound to talk to a shaken Syndergaard.

“It’s never happened to me before, so it rattled me a little bit,” Syndergaard said.

Gomez walked off under his own power and passed concussion tests. He was sporting a contusion on the left side of his face after the game but said he was confident he would play Monday, when the Brewers visit the Detroit Tigers.

“When you get hit at 97, you’re going to be sore for a few days,” Gomez said. “No headache and no bleeding, so everything is good.”

Right fielder Ryan Braun’s one-out single scored Sardinas two batters later before Syndergaard ended his day by retiring first baseman Adam Lind and third baseman Aramis Ramirez on fly outs.

“I was impressed by that, because you could tell he was shook up,” Collins said.

First baseman Lucas Duda had an RBI double in the third and finished with two doubles and a walk. Third baseman Eric Campbell had two hits, including an RBI single in the fourth, while left fielder Michael Cuddyer had a two-run single later in the fourth.

“If you get blown out, you get beat, it’s just one game -- same thing when you win by a large margin,” Cuddyer said. “But Grandy being able to (in) that first at-bat to hit that home run, I think, got us started again.”

The Brewers (13-25) lost for the fourth time in five games to fall into a tie for the worst record in baseball with the Oakland Athletics.

Right-hander Wily Peralta (1-5) took the loss after allowing five runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out five over five-plus innings.

NOTES: Mets RHP Dillon Gee (right groin strain) made his first rehab start for Class A St. Lucie on Saturday, when he gave up one run and struck out seven over four innings. Manager Terry Collins said Gee would throw around 100 pitches in his next rehab start. ... Mets 3B David Wright, who hasn’t played since April 14 due to hamstring and back injuries, is expected to resume baseball activities Monday. ... Brewers manager Craig Counsell said he likely would use different players in the DH spot when Milwaukee visits the Detroit Tigers for a three-game series starting Monday. ... The series against the Tigers will be the first for the Brewers since 2010. Detroit is the only team Milwaukee didn’t play in the previous four seasons.