Preview: Brewers at Nationals

The Milwaukee Brewers limped into the All-Star break, but they’re hoping for a fresh start Friday when they visit the Washington Nationals for the start of a three-game series. The Brewers have lost nine of their last 11 games but still lead the National League Central by one game over St. Louis, while Washington sits tied for first with Atlanta in the NL East. Milwaukee will likely be without shortstop Jean Segura, who traveled to the Dominican Republic following the death of his 9-month-old son on Friday.

The Brewers have been powered by an offense that stands first in the National League in doubles (184), second in homers (94) and RBIs (401) and third in hitting (.257). The team was represented at the All-Star Game by third baseman Aramis Ramirez, center fielder Carlos Gomez, catcher Jonathan Lucroy and closer Francisco Rodriguez, who earned his fifth All-Star berth after recording 27 saves in 30 opportunities. Washington right fielder Jayson Werth wasn’t selected to the contest, but he’s batting .375 with six home runs and 19 RBIs in July.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Kyle Lohse (9-4, 3.26 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (7-6, 3.46)

After allowing one home run in his previous five starts, Lohse yielded two homers in a 4-1 loss to Philadelphia last Wednesday. Werth is 9-for-27 with three homers against the 35-year-old, who is 5-2 with a 4.75 ERA in 16 career games (14 starts) against Washington - including 2-1 with a 5.76 ERA in five career starts at Nationals Park. Lohse is 6-2 in 11 road starts this season, but he owns a 5.28 ERA in his past five outings away from Miller Park.

Strasburg has recorded at least eight strikeouts in each of his last three starts, and he boasts a 149-to-26 strikeout-to-walk ratio through his first 20 starts. The 25-year-old has been outstanding this season in 11 starts at Nationals Park, going 6-1 with a 2.38 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 72 innings. Strasburg fell to 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in two career starts against the Brewers after allowing seven runs in 4 2/3 innings in Milwaukee on June 25.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals 2B Anthony Rendon is batting .333 with 22 extra-base hits in his last 37 games.

2. Milwaukee is 28-19 on the road while going 9-5-1 in series play.

3. Washington RHP Jordan Zimmermann (biceps strain) is expected to avoid the disabled list and could start Monday at Colorado.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Brewers 2