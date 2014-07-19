Preview: Brewers at Nationals

After missing most of the first half due to injuries, Washington Nationals’ left fielder Bryce Harper appears determined to make up for lost time. Harper heads into Saturday’s contest against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers with two homers in his last four games, including a solo shot in Friday’s 4-2 loss. The 21-year-old, who hit .274 with 20 homers and 58 RBIs last season, went 3-for-4 in the series opener and raised his average to .260 with three homers in 35 games.

The Brewers received a mental boost Friday with the return of shortstop Jean Segura, who spent a week in the Dominican Republic following the death of his 9-month-old son. Segura, who started and went 1-for-4, was greeted by a warm ovation from Nationals fans during his first at-bat. With the trade deadline fast approaching, the Brewers will likely look to upgrade at first base, where the platoon of Mark Reynolds and Lyle Overbay has struggled all season.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), MASN, WUSA 9 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Matt Garza (6-6, 3.69 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Tanner Roark (8-6, 3.01)

Garza held Philadelphia to two runs over 7 2/3 innings on July 10 and owns a 4-2 mark with a 2.35 ERA over his last eight starts. Opponents are batting .233 against the 30-year-old, who took a no-hitter into the seventh inning in his last outing before running into the trouble in the eighth. Garza is 0-2 with a 5.74 ERA in five career starts against Washington, including a 3-0 loss on June 23 at home when he allowed three runs over seven frames.

Roark bounced back from two shaky outings with a seven strong innings against Philadelphia last Sunday in a win, allowing one run on four hits with six strikeouts. “I‘m pitching with confidence, and I really didn’t try to nibble,” Roark told reporters. “The changeup was the biggest thing as far as getting ahead.” The 27-year-old, who is making his first career appearance against Milwaukee, stands at 4-4 with a 2.02 ERA in nine starts at home this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Nationals are 42-3 when scoring four or more runs.

2. Brewers LHP Will Smith was unavailable on Friday due to back spasms and is listed as day-to-day.

3. Washington RHP Jordan Zimmermann (biceps strain) is expected to start Tuesday at Colorado.

PREDICTION: Nationals 4, Brewers 3