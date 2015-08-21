Preview: Brewers at Nationals

The Washington Nationals began to pull themselves out of a long slump against one last-place team and will try to pick on another when they return home for the start of a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday. The Nationals open up a nine-game homestand against teams with losing records as they attempt to close a four-game gap on the National League East-leading New York Mets.

Washington lost six of seven to NL West contenders San Francisco and the Los Angeles Dodgers before picking things up with two straight wins to start the series at Colorado. The Nationals threatened in the ninth inning of Thursday’s finale but ended up falling 3-2 to drop back to .500 (60-60). The Brewers spent some time this past week concentrating on individual achievement and celebrated Wednesday as Ryan Braun clubbed his 252nd career homer to pass Robin Yount for first place on the franchise’s all-time list. Braun is 3-for-10 without a homer in his career against Washington left Gio Gonzalez, who will start the opener opposite Jimmy Nelson.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), MASN2 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (9-9, 3.61 ERA) vs. Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (9-5, 3.86)

Nelson has been strong of late and scattered two runs and five hits over 6 2/3 innings without factoring in the decision against Philadelphia on Saturday. The 26-year-old has allowed two or fewer earned runs in four of his last five starts and is 6-1 over his last 10 outings. Nelson was not as sharp against Washington on June 13, when he yielded seven runs on 10 hits and a pair of walks in five innings to absorb the loss.

Gonzalez followed one of his best starts with one of his worst and was knocked around for six runs on five hits and two walks in 2 2/3 innings at San Francisco on Saturday. That came on the heels of the Florida native surrendering seven hits in eight scoreless innings at the Dodgers on August 10. Gonzalez has yet to lose to Milwaukee, owning a 2-0 record with a 2.82 ERA in four career starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers RHP Francisco Rodriguez has converted 35 consecutive save chances going back to last season.

2. Washington RF Bryce Harper, who leads the NL with 30 home runs, has one homer in August.

3. Braun is 6-for-16 with two homers and seven RBIs in the last four games.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Brewers 4