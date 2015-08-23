Preview: Brewers at Nationals

(Updated: UPDATES Nationals standing in graf 2)

Michael Taylor is doing his part to replace the injured Denard Span in center field for the scuffling Washington Nationals, who find themselves looking up at the New York Mets in the National League East. The Nationals host the Milwaukee Brewers in the rubber match of a three-game series, and Taylor figures to be in the middle of any success the Nationals experience on offense.

Taylor has produced three two-hit contests and seven RBIs in the past seven games, and has homered in each of his past three games. Saturday’s 6-1 victory kept the Nationals five games behind the first-place Mets in the NL East. Milwaukee left fielder Khris Davis continued his torrid August, belting his eighth homer of the month and driving in his 21st run in August. Milwaukee’s offense failed to score more than one run Saturday for the first time since back-to-back shutouts Aug. 7-8 against St. Louis.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Matt Garza (6-13, 4.98 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Jordan Zimmermann (9-8, 3.44)

It has been a difficult campaign for Garza, who has set a career high in losses while posting his highest ERA since his rookie season in 2006. He lost Monday’s outing against Miami, giving up five runs on eight hits in five innings – the first time in six starts Garza has surrendered more than three earned runs. Garza gave up five runs (only one earned) in a no-decision against the Nationals on June 11, and has lost six of his past eight decisions.

Zimmermann won for the first time in seven starts Tuesday, giving up six runs (four earned) in six innings as the Nationals won at Colorado. He allowed two runs total in his previous two starts, striking out 15 and allowing only six hits in 13 2/3 innings but finished with a no-decision against the Rockies and a loss to the Dodgers. Zimmermann lost to the Brewers on June 12 in Milwaukee, surrendering six runs on nine hits in just 3 1/3 innings.

1. Washington 3B Yunel Escobar, who left Friday’s game in the first inning after hyperextending his neck while trying to catch a foul pop near the stands, did not play Saturday.

2. Milwaukee 2B Scooter Gennett is batting .294 since being recalled June 11 from Triple-A Colorado Springs.

3. Eight of Taylor’s 13 homers have either tied the game or given Washington the lead, including Saturday’s two-run shot that put the Nationals ahead 2-0.

PREDICTION: Nationals 6, Brewers 4