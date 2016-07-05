Preview: Brewers at Nationals

The Milwaukee Brewers found the simplest way to end a losing streak, courtesy of a superb pitching performance by rookie Junior Guerra. Milwaukee snapped a four-game skid with a 1-0 victory Monday and looks to make it two straight over the host Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

Martin Maldonado's solo home run was all the Brewers needed to beat Washington ace Max Scherzer despite being held to one run or less for the fourth time in five games. Milwaukee's pitching staff needed the boost from Guerra after it was battered for 27 runs in their previous four games. The surging Nationals had won six of seven before managing only two hits in its first shutout loss since May 25 against the New York Mets. Washington, which has loss three of four to the Brewers this season, sends Gio Gonzalez to the mound to oppose Zach Davies.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Zach Davies (5-4, 4.22 ERA) vs. Nationals LH Gio González (4-7, 4.81)

Davies' string of unbeaten starts was halted at 10 when he was tagged for three homers and was charged with six runs over 4 1/3 innings in a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was the first loss since April 29 for Davies, who was 5-0 during the 10-start run and took a no-decision against the Nationals on June 24 after allowing three runs in five innings. He is 1-1 with a 5.49 ERA in four road starts.

Gonzalez ended a seven-start winless drought last time out, although he still permitted four runs over six innings to beat Cincinnati. Gonzalez lasted only three innings in his prevous outing at Milwaukee and was rocked for six runs to fall to 0-6 during the dry spell. A lack of control has contributed to the struggles for Gonzalez, who has walked at least four batters in four of his last seven starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals RHP Jonathan Papelbon was activated off the 15-day disabled list and struck out two in one inning.

2. Brewers 2B Scooter Gennett is 5-for-13 in his last three games but does not have an extra-base hit in 10 games.

3. Nationals 1B Ryan Zimmerman is 0-for-14 in his last four games, dropping his batting average to .215.

PREDICTION: Brewers 5, Nationals 4