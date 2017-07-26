Preview: Brewers at Nationals

The Milwaukee Brewers will try to string together consecutive wins for the first time in almost two weeks when they play the middle contest of a three-game series at the Washington Nationals on Wednesday. A three-run homer by Travis Shaw highlighted an 11-hit attack and starter Zach Davies spun 7 2/3 scoreless innings in the Brewers' 8-0 win in the series opener.

It was just the second victory in the last nine games for Milwaukee, which stayed a half-game ahead of the Chicago Cubs atop the National League Central and hosts the Cubs after its 10-game road trip ends Thursday in the nation's capital. Shaw's home run was his third of the trip and 23rd of the season, one behind team leader Eric Thames, who also went deep for the Brewers on Tuesday. Bryce Harper extended his career-high hitting streak to 17 games for Washington but his club managed five hits overall in getting shut out for the third time in 12 games after it scored at least one run in the first 86 contests this season. A pair of 8-5 starters square off Wednesday night, as right-hander Jimmy Nelson goes for Milwaukee opposite southpaw Gio Gonzalez.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (8-5, 3.43 ERA) vs. Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (8-5, 2.83)

Nelson suffered his first loss in a span of five starts after allowing four runs and six hits over five innings at Pittsburgh on Thursday. That left the 28-year-old with a 4.96 ERA in nine road starts, compared to 2.39 in 11 outings at home. He spun five scoreless innings in his only matchup with Washington a year ago but has a 5.28 ERA in three career meetings.

Gonzalez entered Tuesday ranked third in the National League in ERA despite giving up four runs in 5 2/3 frames in a loss at the Los Angeles Angels his last time out. That outing ended a string of nine straight quality starts for the former first-round pick, whose team has lost each of his last five home starts, despite his 2.40 ERA in that span. Hernan Perez and Jonathan Villar are a combined 7-for-17 with a home run and four doubles against Gonzalez, who is 2-3 with a 4.95 ERA in seven career starts versus Milwaukee.

Walk-Offs

1. Harper has reached base in 25 consecutive games, one shy of matching the longest streak of his career.

2. Brewers C Manny Pina also homered Wednesday and is 8-for-20 on the road trip.

3. Washington announced Tuesday that a nerve impingement caused RHP Stephen Strasburg to leave his start after two innings Sunday, and the club is hopeful he will take his next turn in the rotation.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Brewers 3