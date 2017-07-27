FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Preview: Brewers at Nationals
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Vote for 'skinny' bill planned in marathon session
Healthcare Debate
Vote for 'skinny' bill planned in marathon session
Apple discontinues older iPods
TECHNOLOGY
Apple discontinues older iPods
No changes yet to transgender policy: general
Trump Administration
No changes yet to transgender policy: general
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 27, 2017 / 7:51 PM / an hour ago

Preview: Brewers at Nationals

3 Min Read

The Washington Nationals' offense was slow to wake up against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers, but the bats finally came alive and they have a chance at a series win in the rubber match of a three-game series Thursday. The Nationals were shut out for the first 15 innings of the set before a Daniel Murphy homer in the seventh inning and seven more runs in the eighth propelled the National League East leaders to an 8-5 triumph Wednesday.

Moments after Bryce Harper was ejected for arguing balls and strikes, Ryan Zimmerman delivered a tiebreaking two-run double to highlight the big rally as Washington improved to 8-3 since the All-Star break. It wasn't all good news from Nationals Park, however, as Washington is placing star right-hander Stephen Strasburg (nerve impingement) on the 10-day disabled list - giving top pitching prospect Erick Fedde a spot start this weekend. Milwaukee prospect Lewis Brinson slugged his first career homer in Wednesday's loss as the Brewers fell one-half game behind the first-place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central. Milwaukee was scheduled to start Matt Garza in the series finale but placed him on the DL with a leg strain, opening up an opportunity for Michael Blazek to make his first career start opposite ace Max Scherzer.

TV: 12:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Michael Blazek (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Max Scherzer (11-5, 2.26)

Blazek has made 108 appearances in his career out of the bullpen and has not allowed an earned run through 6 1/3 innings so far in 2017. He appeared in 20 games with Triple-A Colorado Springs this year - going 2-2 with a 2.89 ERA in 10 starts - before being recalled earlier this month. The 28-year-old has allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings of relief in his career against Washington.

With Los Angeles' Clayton Kershaw out with a back injury, the door is open for Scherzer to claim his second straight Cy Young Award and the third of his career with a strong finish. He enters second in the NL to Kershaw in ERA, first in strikeouts (192) and first in WHIP (0.84) despite giving up a season high-tying five runs in five innings at Arizona on Friday. The 32-year-old has a 2.65 ERA in six career games (five starts) against Milwaukee.

Walk-Offs

1. Harper had one single in four at-bats prior to his ejection and has hit safely in a career-high 18 straight games.

2. Brewers RF Domingo Santana homered Wednesday and boasts four multi-hit efforts in his last seven games.

3. Murphy has four extra-base hits and four runs scored during a five-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Nationals 8, Brewers 3

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.