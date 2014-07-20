Nationals 8, Brewers 3: Ryan Zimmerman and Wilson Ramos had three RBIs apiece and Tanner Roark tossed seven strong innings as Washington rolled past visiting Milwaukee.

Ramos went 3-for-4 while Jayson Werth had two hits and scored twice for the Nationals, who won for the 11th time in their last 16 games and moved into a tie with Atlanta atop the National League East. Roark (9-6) allowed one run on six hits and lowered his ERA to 1.94 in 10 starts at home this season.

Ramos capped a five-run first inning with a two-run single off Matt Garza (6-7), who was pulled after recording one out in the shortest start of his career. The Nationals sent 10 batters to plate in the first inning and extended their lead to 7-1 in the fourth on Zimmerman’s RBI single off Marco Estrada.

Ryan Braun blasted a two-run homer in the eighth to help the Brewers pull within 8-3, but Milwaukee was unable to fully recover from the early deficit. Aramis Ramirez and Carlos Gomez contributed two hits apiece for the Brewers, who have lost 12 of their last 15.

Estrada allowed three runs on five hits over 5 2/3 innings in the Brewers’ longest relief appearance since 2007. Denard Span and Zimmerman added two hits apiece for Washington, which began its five-run outburst in the first with Zimmerman’s two-run single.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Garza, who exited after throwing 42 pitches, is the fifth starter in the majors this season to record only one out. … The Nationals improved to 43-3 when scoring four or more runs. … Washington RHP Jordan Zimmermann (biceps strain) had a successful bullpen session and is expected to start Tuesday at Colorado.